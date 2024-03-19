Flames Daily: Free Agent Fumble, Sharks Firing Drama

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, drama warning: The Sharks fired their Russia-based scout. General manager Mike Grier shed light on why he was let go and how the Sharks will be identifying Russian talent as the June 28 NHL Entry Draft approaches. The words “You can’t scout or get a good feel of the players if you’re not at the rinks.” may have been spoken. [Amateur Scout Eronko Fired, Grier Shares How Sharks Have Russian 2024 Draft Prospects Covered]

-The Calgary Flames signed NCAA free agent Sam Morton to a one year ELC yesterday. A scouting report on the 24 year old. [Flames Sign College Scorer Sam Morton – Full Scouting Report and Highlights]

-Sike. No, they didn’t. Someone in the organization failed to identify that Morton’s draft age is 25, despite his real age being 24. North American UFAs can’t sign ELCs at that age. Tough look for upper management. [NCAA Star Sam Morton’s ELC Contract Rejected by NHL Central Registry]

-A tough result for the Flames last night against the Capitals, but offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov had a solid game. A differential of 1-1 (including an empty net Capitals goal) while on the ice and 22:34 of ice time; the second most he’s played in a single NHL game in his career. The Moscow native continues to prove to his former organization that he was an underutilized asset. [Daniil Miromanov Already Breaking Personal Records With Calgary Flames]

Calgary Herald: Kevin Rooney had to wait 14 months to get back into the NHL. Since then, things have been good again. [Kevin Rooney relishing renewed role with the Flames]

Daily Hive: Adam Ruzicka’s NHL career ended at the hands of a self-shot social media post. Fellow countryman Martin Pospisil did an interview with a Slovakian news site, letting him know that he’s there for him if he needs to talk. [Pospisil offers words of support for former Flames teammate Ruzicka]

Colorado Hockey Now: Most fans have no idea who Avalanche prospect Nikolai Kovalenko is. With the 24-year-old joining the team this week, that’s about to change. Spoiler: He’s a little crazy on the ice. A full scouting report. [Avalanche Film Room: The Nikolai Kovalenko Experience]

NYI Hockey Now: Having lost four straight, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy is running out of fixes for the New York Islanders. [Patrick Roy Running Out Of Options To Fix Islanders’ Problems And Words To Explain Them]

Philly Hockey Now: Power forward Wayne Simmonds called it a career on Monday. Jon Bailey breaks down his top five moments as a Flyer. [Wayne Simmonds’ 5 Greatest Flyers Moments]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It may have taken 60 games, but are the Penguins finally putting it together? [Penguins Finally Figured it Out? Getting Best from Lars Eller, Reilly Smith]

Montreal Hockey Now: Defenceman David Reinbacher has been a lightning rod for debate since being selected 5th overall in 2023. The 19-year-old is done his NLA season and has been assigned to Laval of the AHL. [Canadiens Loan Prospect Reinbacher To Laval, Potential Pairings]

Report: Calgary Flames Pursuing Star Swedish Sniper Växjö Lakers Twitter

