The Calgary Flames cap off their season tonight with a faceoff against the last-place San Jose Sharks in what should be one of the more relaxed games of the 2023-2024 regular season. Fans will remember these two teams finishing out 2022-2023 with a loose affair featuring a Nikita Zadorov hat trick. Here are a few notes and storylines to keep in mind as we approach the season finale.

Calgary Flames (37-39-5, 73 pts) vs San Jose Sharks (19-53-9, 47 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (4-6-0) San Jose (3-6-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet West, NBC Sports California, ESPN+

Double Rebound

While the Flames suffered a discouraging 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, it’s fair to say that the Sharks have had it worse this week. San Jose fell 9-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Some losses are easier to rebound off than others. A four-goal first period, a five-goal second, and a deadly silent third was one of the more crushing losses for David Quinn’s Sharks this season. The only loss with a higher goal differential was a Nov. 2, 10-1 win for the Vancouver Canucks.

Equally Matched?

It may be a tough pill to swallow, but the Flames haven’t been much better than the 32nd-place San Jose Sharks of late. San Jose has a 4-13-2 record since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The Flames are 6-13-0 since then. Only two points separates the Flames (12) from the Sharks (10) over that span.

Even Stevens

With a 6-7-1 record, tonight will serve as an opportunity for Dustin Wolf to finish the season with a .500 points percentage over 15 games. Jacob Markstrom has a 23-23-2 record for a flush .500, and Daniel Vladar came up just short, going 8-9-2 before cutting his season short for hip surgery.



Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Update coming at warmups.

Pospisil-Kadri-Kuzmenko

Sharangovich-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Zary-Hunt

Mangiapane-Rooney-Coronato

Weegar-Miromanov

Kylington-Andersson

Solovyov-Pachal

Wolf

Markstrom



San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup

Eklund-Granlund-Zetterlund

Kostin-Kunin-Graf

Bordeleau-Sturm-Gushchin

Smith-Studnicka-Carpenter

Ferraro-Burroughs

Vlasic-Thompson

Thrun-Addison

Cooley

Romanov

