It appears that Calgary Flames blue chip prospect Matthew Coronato brings more to the table than just filling the net.

It’s Tilly Time! 💪 Coronato vs Clarke pic.twitter.com/UK8RldauuT — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 4, 2024

The 13th overall draft selection found himself in a Saturday night brawl with fellow AHL All-Star Brandt Clarke in what concluded with a takedown by the Flames sniper. Clarke, the 8th overall selection in 2021, gave the 21-year-old a run for his money but ultimately succumbed to a takedown.

With three points in his last three appearances, Coronato has maintained his production at over a point per game since being, once again, sent down on Jan. 27.

A right-shot right winger, Matthew Coronato has 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 30 AHL games with the Wranglers this season. The Huntington, NY product recorded an assist on Saturday night en route to a 3-1 win over the Ontario Reign – the AHL affiliate for the LA Kings.

With trades on the horizon prior to the NHL trade deadline on March 8, Coronato isn’t hurting his chances at another call-up by sticking up for himself.