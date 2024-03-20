Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, Flyers head coach John Tortorella made a massive gamble in scratching star center Sean Couturier. Jon Bailey makes sense of it. [Flyers, Tortorella Take Huge Gamble With Sean Couturier Scratch]



Calgary Hockey Now

-Power forward, consummate tough guy, and 2004 playoff hero Chris Simon has passed away. [Chris Simon Passes Away at 52]

-The Flames management crew made a bit of a slip-up in checking Sam Morton’s date of birth and what his draft age is. The NCAA’s entry level contract was rejected by the NHL. [NCAA Star Sam Morton’s ELC Contract Rejected by NHL Central Registry]



Other Flames Daily News

NHL.com: Left winger Jakob Pelletier will get a few games in with the AHL Wranglers before returning to the Flames. [Flames Assign Jakob Pelletier To Wranglers]

Calgary Herald: The Flames consider their Monday loss to the Capitals a learning lesson. [‘Another learning lesson’: Ovechkin scores twice on Wolf, Flames fall to Capitals]



Around the NHL

TSN: Can the NHL change how LTIR is potentially abused during the regular season? [Insider Trading: Could concessions be made with NHL’s current LTIR stance?]

NYI Hockey Now: Head coach Patrick Roy is looking for solutions following a four-game skid. While the team appears lifeless, he doesn’t like what he’s getting out of his #1 goaltender either. [Islanders Head Coach Roy Says “I’m Not 100% Pleased” With Sorokin]



Daily Faceoff: It sounds like emergency backup goaltenders are about to get paid. [Momentum building to ‘professionalize’ EBUG options for NHL teams]

Montreal Hockey Now: Which forward on the Canadiens are fans most divided in their opinion of? [The Most Polarizing Montreal Canadiens Forward In 2023-24]



Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby is quietly chasing a milestone that only Wayne Gretzky is yet to achieve. [This Feat Would Be a Great One for Sidney Crosby]



San Jose Hockey Now: In case you missed it, the Sharks had a pretty dramatic firing this week. To the point where Mike Grier went on record saying that one of their scouts simply wasn’t bothering to do his job. 100% worth a read. [Amateur Scout Eronko Fired, Grier Shares How Sharks Have Russian Draft Prospects Covered]



Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins of 2023-2024 have a startling tendency to take the game to overtime. Some wild stats were dug up for this one. [Colageo: Boston Bruins Banking on Overtime Shifts]



New Jersey Hockey Now: How should the Devils manage their woesome situation in net for the rest of the 2023-2024 season? [Nichols: Devils Should Lean on Jake Allen for Remainder of Season]



Philly Hockey Now: The NHL had a major heavyweight throwdown last night. Full video of the scrap. [Watch: Flyers’ Nick Deslauriers Takes Down Maple Leafs’ Ryan Reaves in Early Fight]

