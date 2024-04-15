Craig Conroy Takes a Flyer on Trending Finnish Goaltender

Flames general manager Craig Conroy is staying busy as the dog days of the 2023-2024 regular season ride out. Today the rookie team builder made two moves in recalling hulking forward Adam Klapka as well as signing 24-year-old netminder Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year, two-way contract worth $870,000.

Suiting up for six different clubs in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons, Ignatjew finally stuck with a team this season with Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s equivalent to the AHL. The 6-foot-3 tender seized the starter role and posted a 28-16-0 record, a .918 save percentage, and a 2.34 goals against average.

The Helinski native was awarded the HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

Waltteri’s contract carries a $950,000 cap hit. The deal includes a base salary of $$775,000, an $80,000 signing bonus, and $90,000 in potential performance bonuses.

