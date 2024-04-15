Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

One example? Another high first round pick has made the Chicago Blackhawks roster – and he appears to be a game-breaker. [Must Watch: Frank Nazar Scores First Career Goal In First Career Game]

Calgary Hockey Now

Grading team and individual performances in last night’s 6-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes [Player Grades: Flames Counterpunch Their Way Past Coyotes]

Other Flames Daily News

Sportsnet: Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar is big on staying in Calgary and winning a cup in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains. [Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar sends powerful message with commitment to stay]

Calgary Herald: The Peter Maher Good Guy Award is given out annually to the player showing the virtues that the legendary play-by-play announcer showed during his career. Veteran forward Blake Coleman takes it home this season. [Flames forward Blake Coleman wins Peter Maher Good Guy Award]

Around the NHL

Montreal Hockey Now: Looking to make an Oilers fan feel bad? Remind them that they traded the draft pick that became Lane Hutson for Brett Kulak. The NCAA star now joins the Canadiens and looks like the real deal. [What To Expect From Top Canadiens Prospect Lane Hutson]

Philly Hockey Now: It’s never fun to get dumped. That said it is fun to see the ex that dumped you stumble a bit. Flyers fans are having a solid Schadenfreude experience today. [Former Flyers Prospect Embarrassed in Devastating Loss]

Nashville Hockey Now: The Preds have been one of the funniest teams to follow this season. If you’re planning on watching them in the playoffs, it might be time to learn who Luke Evangelista is. [Luke Evangelista Peaking At Right Time For Playoff-Bound Predators]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s always pretty funny when players get fined for unsportsmanlike conduct. This instance was no exception. [Shattenkirk Fined For Action Against Penguins’ Bunting]

San Jose Hockey Now: Surely the Sharks’ plan extends beyond locking down the first overall pick. What is it? [Sharks Locker Room: What’s the Organization’s Plan Besides Hoping To Draft Celebrini?]

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery blew up at his first powerplay unit. Changes were made accordingly. [Montgomery Makes Change On Top Power Play Unit]

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils are now able to sign NCAA prospect Seamus Casey. Will they? [Devils Top Prospect Can Now Sign Contract With New Jersey]

More from CHN:

