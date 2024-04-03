Flames Daily: Ducks Torch Flames, Alex Holtz’ Mystery Benching

You have to wonder if Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks will have some recurring themes over the final eight games. Only a few key players showed up to play, and the rest seemingly consider the season cooked and not worth providing a deeper sense of urgency.

Head coach Ryan Huska chimed in on the lack of a complete effort following the loss.

“We looked for an easy game was my opinion on it, and I think that’s what we ended up getting.”

On the one hand, some fans will be happy to see the Flames freefall to finish out the year. Ottawa and Montreal sit three points behind the Flames with 70, and even Columbus at 67 could catch up to Calgary; who has 73 points and a single win in their last seven games.

On the other, giving up that urgency – that desire to win can be a slippery slope. Younger players take their queues from underperforming and overperforming veterans alike.

Also of concern is the play of goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who posted his seventh sub-.900 save percentage game in a row.

Given how the Flames have trended this season, they’ll likely line up a few wins in the near future and completely flip the script.

For example, Devils head coach Travis Green benched Flames trade target Alexander Holtz and is taking a cryptic approach to the matter. [Devils Travis Green Benches Alexander Holtz, ‘He Knows Why’]

