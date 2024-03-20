7 Spicy Free Agent Targets for the Calgary Flames This Offseason

A mere 14 games remain on the schedule for the Calgary Flames, and the possibility of making the playoffs is starting to look a bit, well, like whatever this is.



We at CHN thought it would be a fun idea to use the time between games to take a look at some of the more enticing players available in free agency this summer.

By enticing, we mean maybe not big ticket UFAs, but entertaining players to watch play hockey. Most aren’t expecting the Flames to be contenders next season, but it’s fair to say that most fans are hoping for a fun team to watch.

With that said, seven spicy free agent targets for the Calgary Flames on July 1.

LW – Ryan Lomberg

It’s ok to admit your organization made a poor decision. Especially when you weren’t the one making it.

Letting Ryan Lomberg walk has to make the top ten for ultimate Treliving gaffes while managing the Calgary Flames. Well, maybe top 12, but still up there.

Leaving the Flames to join the Panthers during the 2020 offseason, Lomberg has been a source of entertainment for Panthers fans in the form of big hits, high-speed odd-man breaks, and fights. All at a price of less than a million per year.

The Panthers score and then chaos breaks out 😳 pic.twitter.com/RAeY5WYXVX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 16, 2024

General manager Craig Conroy was one of the guys sent to scout and identify whether Lomberg was a projectable NHL talent when he was playing for the University of Maine. He’ll have a chance to bring him back into the fold when the 29-year-old hits free agency this summer.

RW – Liam O’Brien

If it wouldn’t be accurate to call Lomberg a spark plug, the same logic applies for Liam O’Brien. The two are more arsonists than spark plugs.

If Conroy is looking for a disrupting fourth forward unit, he would probably only have to spend $300,000 above replacement value to get both O’Brien and Lomberg into the fold.

LW – David Perron

The Calgary Flames have a bit of a french connection going on their current roster. Jonathan Huberdeau is from Saint-Jerome. Jakob Pelletier is from Quebec, Quebec. Even pending UFA forward AJ Greer hails from Joliette, QC.

David Perron would be a welcome addition. With a combination of high-end puck skills and fearless pushback, the 35-year-old Perron would serve as a valuable leader for a growing Flames core.

That's goal 300 for David Perron! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UPSuubhTlD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 26, 2023

It’s worth noting that uniting Perron and Flames center Nazem Kadri may lead to an unexpected bromance.

RW/C – Anthony Duclair

Taking a step away from snarl and towards more flashy options, Anthony Duclair has a proven record of success with Flames star forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

A primary contributor to Huberdeau’s 115-point season in 2021-2022, the two are simply peanut butter and chocolate on the ice.

Anthony Duclair to Jonathan Huberdeau. The Duke is buzzing in Sunrise #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/eqGIOZvdiD — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 17, 2021

The 28-year-old Duclair has been enjoying himself since being acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning for defensive prospect Jack Thompson and a third. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec product has two goals and two assists for four points with his new team.

Duclair is currently on pace to record 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points in 72 games, although with his current increase in production on the Lightning, that total may reach around 45 points.

F – Jonathan Drouin

The final potential signee of Quebec origin, Jonathan Drouin would fit right into Calgary’s strong redemption theme. Much like Jonathan Huberdeau, a lack of talent has never been the issue despite often finding himself in extended funks.

What a shot! Jonathan Drouin with an absolute laser of a wrist shot top cheese just under the bar. ⁦@jodrouin27⁩ ⁦@OctagonHockey⁩ pic.twitter.com/cnEglqWFlv — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) March 5, 2024

Drouin found his production dashed in 2019-2020 following an 18 goal, 53 point season the year prior. A mere 15 points in the limited 27 game season. The following year, the Ste-Agathe native only appeared in 10 of 22 playoffs games due to a mix of anxiety and insomnia.

This season, Drouin has found his shot again. 12 goals in 65 games has the 28-year-old on pace for 14. His natural position of left wing may be problematic, but with the common F1, F2, F3 system running with most NHL offences, he could still fit in Calgary.

D – Troy Stetcher

The Oilers haven’t been enthralled by their recent deadline acquisition of Troy Stetcher.

One game played. Two tripping minors taken in the second period. 13:33 in ice time.

Stetcher may be simply too small at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, or not strong enough to handle some of the more overbearing forwards in the NHL. Despite that, the offensive defenceman became an instant fan favorite in Calgary after being acquired along with Nick Ritchie as part of the first brother-for-brother trade in league history.

He didn’t perform well during his 20-game sample, but he looked good enough for fans to like him. If the plan is for the Flames to have a bit of a down year, why not bring in a player like that?

How bad did Stetcher look? You could argue that the pairing of him and Zadorov lost the Flames a playoff spot. The two were outscored 6-11 down the stretch at even strength. That includes two of the three goals Zadorov scored against the Sharks in game 82.

On the other hand, maybe that was more on Zadorov. The 6-foot-6 blue liner made a number of game-breaking mistakes down the stretch. Changing the variables around, Stetcher and Weegar put up a godly 91.7% expected goals percentage in their ten minutes together. Small sample size and a questionable statistic sometimes, but an interesting microstat.

