Things have been good for Daniil Miromanov since being acquired by the Calgary Flames in the Noah Hanifin deal on March 6.

Immediately slotted as the quarterback of the first power play, deployment in the top four next to MacKenzie Weegar, and, of course, a two-year extension ensuring a bit of job security.

Big Progress

The 26-year-old Russian’s ice time jumped from an average of 18:03 per game before the trade to 20:36; good for third on the Flames behind fellow defencemen Weegar and Rasmus Andersson.

In terms of results? Miromanov has two goals in five games. Obviously, that’s a small sample size, but that level of production translates to 32 goals over an 82-game season.

Expect Miromanov to have his responsibilities increased further. In his second game with the Flames, the former Moncton Wildcat set a personal record for time on ice with 20:26. Four days later, he once again broke that record by playing 20:53 in a 4-1 win over his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Daniil was on the ice for two even strength goals and zero against in the win.

In his most recent game for the Flames? Miromanov smashed the previous record when he logged 22:52 en route to a 5-2 win. The most he had played in a single game prior to the Hanifin trade was 19:57 against the Islanders on Dec. 17, 2022.

The Office of Miromanov

The time on ice isn’t the only increase. It appears that head coach Ryan Huska has increased the amount of slack given when it comes to pinching low in the offensive zone. Take a look at his most recent goal.

Right spot, right time for Daniil Miromanov 💪 pic.twitter.com/TwfiqGm5he — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024

That’s no coincidence. Originally cast as a forward in his development, Daniil has a knack for scoring goals tight to the net.

In this play with the Henderson Silver Knights, Miromanov gets a primary assist by dropping close to the opposing goal line.

Paved Dorfeyev Goal Assist: Miromanov, Marushev pic.twitter.com/wVZVbKHQrt — Vegas Knightly (@VegasKnightly) May 27, 2021

In another sequence, the Moscow, Russia product walks the puck past the goal line and swings back up to give the Golden Knights a four goal lead.

With Huska willing to provide Miromanov with the green light to take more risks as well as the ice time to build confidence, it appears that Flames general manager Craig Conroy has unearthed another underutilized gem of an NHL player.

The rookie GM made sure to lock down the 6-foot-4 blueliner within hours of the trade going through. Miromanov’s upcoming extension carries a modest cap hit of $1,250,000 in each of the next two seasons.



Daniil spoke to Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia on Sunday prior to the Flames facing off against Daniil’s hockey idols, Alexander Ovechkin. [‘It was always a dream’: Flames’ Daniil Miromanov excited to share ice with Ovechkin]

“I was just waiting for that opportunity, and right now is just the beginning. More and bigger things are coming. I’m just very happy and I’m just using the opportunity the best I can. That’s the best thing I can do.”

