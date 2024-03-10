Report: Calgary Flames Pursuing Star Swedish Sniper

The trade deadline has come and gone, yet Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames management crew’s work never ceases.

Swedish sports outlet Expressen, reported earlier in the week that several NHL teams were pursuing Swedish star forward Marcus Sylvegård, currently finishing out the season with the Växjö Lakers HC of the SHL.

The undrafted Sylvegård, whose brother Emil plays on the same team in Växjö, is considered a late bloomer. The 24 year old right winger broke out in 2022-2024 with a 17 goal, 41 point season over 52 games. This year, he’s matched that total with a new team but increased his goal total to 23 – good for second place in the SHL behind only David Tomasek of Färjestad BK.

Sugar & Spice: Marcus Sylvegård

Weighing in at 6-foot-0 and 190-pounds, Sylvegård has an enticing toolbox when it comes to pro-level skills. What you may notice first is his speed. His ability to create separation from defenders off the rush is worth noting. His shot is concise, and he has the hands and instincts to pick up his own rebounds.

Sylvegård’s offence is enticing. Add a dash of “crazy,” and it’s understandable why the Gessie, Sweden product is drawing NHL suitors.

Check out this clip of Sylvegård storming the Färjestad bench after linemate and team captain Fredrik Händemark found himself deep into enemy territory.

The term fearless would certainly apply to the puck-retreival specialist.

Händemark had a cup of coffee with the San Jose Sharks in 2020-2021, scoring one goal in eight NHL games and eight points in 14 AHL Games with the Barracuda.

Conroy and the Flames aren’t the only team in the mix for Sylvegård’s services. The Florida Panthers currently lead the race, with Calgary and Colorado noted to be expressing interest.

