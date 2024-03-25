Flames Daily: Sabres Sink Flames, Sam Morton’s Wild Ride

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, Montreal fans should be hoping that the Flames re-tool translates into a cup contender sooner rather than later. Here’s why. [Why Calgary’s Retool Could Be Beneficial For The Canadiens]

While offence draws the greater paydays on July 1st, here are six pending free agents that can make an impact on the Flames with a smaller budget. [6 Spicy Free Agent Targets for the Calgary Flames This Offseason]

TSN: A third period offensive surge powered the Buffalo Sabres past the Calgary Flames last night. [Sabres’ Peterka scores game-winner in win over Calgary Flames]

Calgary Herald: Following six years playing NCAA hockey, Sam Morton has had a lot of fun adjusting to life as a pro. [‘This is crazy’: Inside Sam Morton’s first week in the Flames’ system]

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon is on the verge of surpassing the franchise points record on the Colorado Avalanche. How close is he? [MacKinnon Passes Sakic For Avalanche Single Season Points Record; Stastny Next?]

San Jose Hockey Now: Mike Hoffman suffered the first (known) concussion of his 13-year NHL career against one of the Tkachuk brothers. Which brother and what is next for the pending UFA? [Hoffman Says Tkachuk Hit Concussed Him, Knows Time Running Out To Make Statement This Year]

New Jersey Hockey Now: Timo Meier got a Gordie Howe hat-trick last night. Full footage and highlights. [GOTTA SEE IT: Devils Timo Meier’s Wires Cross, Completes Gordie Howe Hat-Trick]

Nashville Hockey Now: The Preds are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Should Andrew Brunnette be a frontrunner for the Jack Adams? [Red-Hot Preds Making Andrew Brunette’s Case For Jack Adams Award]

