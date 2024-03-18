It took just a few hours for NCAA signee Sam Morton to have his entry level contract to be rejected by NHL central registry.

Sam Morton's #Flames 1 year entry-level contract (ELC) has been rejected by the NHL central registry – he is ineligible for an ELC since his entry-level age is 25 (greater than 24) The #Flames will have to submit a new non-ELC contracthttps://t.co/Ar7wpQEmcf — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 18, 2024

Per CapFriendly, the age limit on North American players will require Sam Morton, 24, to sign a non-entry-level deal with the Calgary Flames. The Lafayette, Colorado native potted 24 goals and 10 assists for 34 points in 37 games during his final season in the NCAA.

Sam appeared in a total of six seasons over the course of his NCAA career. Morton was named CCHA Player of the Year in 2023-2024 after his 24 goals tied him for fifth in the NCAA in that category.

Weighing in at 6-foot-0 and 181 pounds, Morton is expected to fill an offensive role for the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. Given that his rejected ELC won’t be starting until the beginning of next season, the amateur tryout he agreed to in order to is assumed to have no issues when it comes to having the left shot forward join the team this season.

Morton’s rejected two-way deal carried a salary of $950,000 for one year. Craig Conroy and the Flames will likely tender a fresh offer for Sam in the near future.

For more information on Sam Morton and his on-ice game, head over to a full scouting report on the sharpshooting Minnesota State University product.

