The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed 24-year-old forward Sam Morton to an entry level deal.

Morton was named CCHA Player of the Year following the conclusion of a 24-goal, 10-assist season that concluded in the semifinals of the Mason Cup. The Lafayette, Colorado product got into 144 games with Minnesota State and Union College over a six-year NCAA career, putting up 47 goals and 42 assists for 89 points.

The two-way deal signed with Morton carries a salary of $950,000 for one year. Sam will join the AHL Wranglers on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2023-2024 regular season.

Scouting Report – Sam Morton

Skating

Like so many players coming out of the NCAA, it is likely that Morton’s mobility will define whether he can make a push for an NHL roster spot. Morton has the same style that Tyler Toffoli brought to the ice.

Toffoli was never known as a burner, but his lethal shot and work off the boards earned him an extended look in an NHL top six.

Shot

A left shot who loves the right circle Sam will often haunt that area in order to get off his big shot. That signature set-up helped him get to nine powerplay goals on the season.

You can see that he’s no one-trick pony in his other highlights. Morton has a knack for sneaking into the slot to rip off his quick release.

Hockey IQ

The instincts and timing are present; at 6-foot-0 and 181-pounds, the former member of the Wenatchee Wild will have his ability to predict plays tested as he plays through his tryout and single-season contract. He likely won’t often get himself out of trouble with a burst of speed, so reading the play will be essential to making the most of his first venture into pro hockey.

Two-Way

It’s certainly worth noting that Sam hasn’t had a negative goal differential in the NCAA since the 2019-2020 season. It’s also worth noting that Morton moved away from the center position as his NCAA career progressed in favor of a more offensive role. He spoke to the move during a 2022 interview on the Maverick Hockey Podcast.

“I’d say I’d rather play wing. I’m really open to either one. It’s really only in the D-zone. you’re in the D-xone youre kind of responsible for more areas of the ice as a center versus as a wing. You kind of just have your half of the ice (as a wing). So it’s a little more freedom as a center because you go everywhere, but it’s definitely more skating, but I also like taking faceoffs.”

