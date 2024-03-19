Calgary Flames
Chris Simon Passes Away at 52
The hockey world was dealt another blow on Tuesday when news broke that former Flame, Capital, Nordique, Blackhawk, Ranger, Islander, member of the Wild, and Wawa Flyer, among others; Chris Simon, has died by reported suicide.
His ancestry extends back to the Ojibwa people, and he was a role model for Canadian kids across the country.
In 1996, Chris won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. In 2004, Chris stood up for his teammates and was a force to be reckoned with when flying towards the net for the Calgary Flames on their run to the Stanley Cup that came up a mere goal short of winning it all.
His NHL career spanned from 1993-2008 before he took his trade to the KHL for five more seasons.
Rest in peace, Chris.
