Flames Daily: UFA Targets, Last of Us Cast Back in Alberta

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Calgary Flames news that you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, is the proverbial ship sailing when it comes to the Flames fetching 2020 seventh overall pick Alexander Holtz in a trade for Jacob Markstrom? The oft-linked forward is starting to work his way into a top-six role in New Jersey. [Travis Green Explains Alexander Holtz’s Promotion in Devils Lineup]

Calgary Hockey Now

A few fun-to-watch UFAs for the Flames to pursue on July 1. [7 Spicy Free Agent Targets for the Calgary Flames This Offseason]

A player breakdown of Calgary’s newest prospect, Sam Morton. [Flames Sign College Scorer Sam Morton – Full Scouting Report and Highlights]

Other Flames Daily News

Narcity: The cast of HBO’s The Last of Us took their production to Vancouver to shoot season two after shooting season one in Alberta. Actor Gabriel Luna (Tommy) made an appearance at the Flames-Capitals game on Monday and confirmed that they’re back in Wildrose country for a bit to get some work done. [A ‘The Last Of Us’ star showed up at a Calgary Flames game and teased a return to Alberta]

Calgary Herald: Head Coach Ryan Huska speaks on the value of Calgary’s most dependable forward line. [‘They have a chemistry’: In season of change, Calgary Flames leaning on one line’s consistency]

Around the NHL

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella has some sort of nonsense drama happening to him at least once a week. He was called out publicly on Wednesday by a forward that played under him for eight seasons for what he did to Sean Couturier earlier this week. [Flyers’ John Tortorella Called Out by Former Player]

New Jersey Hockey Now: Calgary-born bruiser Matt Rempe claims that he didn’t mean to hurt Jonas Seigenthaler last week when he was ejected from the game for an elbow on the Devils defenceman. [Rangers Matt Rempe Learned from ‘Dirty Hit’ Against Devils]

San Jose Hockey Now:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is head coach Mike Sullivan’s time running out in Pittsburgh? [Mike Sullivan Should Face Tough Questions About His Future]

Montreal Hockey Now: Who have been Montreal’s top forwards since returning to NHL action in early February? [Montreal Canadiens Top Forwards Since All-Star Break]

More from CHN:

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld