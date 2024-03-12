Connect with us

Adjusting Course: Flames-Avalanche Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch

Matthew Coronato

The Calgary Flames will attempt to pull out of a minor tailspin tonight against a perennially-contending Colorado Avalanche team that hasn’t played since March 8. Here is your game day preview!

 

Calgary Flames (31-28-5, 67 pts) vs Colorado Avalanche (40-20-5, 85 pts)         

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Colorado (7-2-1)         

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.          

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Altitude, ESPN+ 

 

Bouncing Back 

The Flames may have hit a season-low in their set of back-to-back matinee games over the weekend against Florida and Carolina. Two blowout losses. Outscored 12-3. Ouch. Seattle, St. Louis, and Minnesota have now passed them in the Western Conference Wildcard race.  

Given the trends that the Flames have been following since early December, a win over the Avalanche wouldn’t be out of character.   

 

 

Marty Returns 

Rookie forward Martin Pospisil will return to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension for the hit shown below.  


Pospisil’s hardline speed and aggravating nature were sorely missed over the Flames’ three-game road trip through the Southwest United States.  

 

Miro Power Play 

Recent acquisition out of Vegas, defenceman Daniil Miromanov, will be getting a look on the first power play unit tonight. 

Per Pat Steinberg, here is a quick look at the revised units: 

PP1: Huberdeau, Kadri, Sharangovich, Kuzmenko, Miromanov  

PP2: Backlund, Pospisil, Mangiapane/Coleman, Andersson, Weegar  

 

Topi Rönni

A dark cloud hangs over the organization today as news dropped that Flames prospect Topi Rönni has been found guilty of rape in an incident occurring when the forward was 17.

Not everyone wants to read about things like this, so if you’re looking for more information on the situation, head over to the other piece. [Flames Prospect Topi Rönni Sentenced to One Year of Probation for Rape]

 

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup 

Pelletier-Kadri-Pospisil
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko
Hunt-Rooney-Coronato    

Kylington-Andersson
Weegar-Miromanov
Hanley-Pachal  

Markstrom
Vladar 

 

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup 

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Nichushkin-Mittelstadt-Drouin
Wood-Colton-Trenin
Duhaime-Cogliano-Kiviranta  

Toews-Makar
Girard-Manson
Johnson-Walker  

Annunen
Georgiev 

 

