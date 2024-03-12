The Calgary Flames will attempt to pull out of a minor tailspin tonight against a perennially-contending Colorado Avalanche team that hasn’t played since March 8. Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (31-28-5, 67 pts) vs Colorado Avalanche (40-20-5, 85 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Colorado (7-2-1)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, Altitude, ESPN+

Bouncing Back

The Flames may have hit a season-low in their set of back-to-back matinee games over the weekend against Florida and Carolina. Two blowout losses. Outscored 12-3. Ouch. Seattle, St. Louis, and Minnesota have now passed them in the Western Conference Wildcard race.

Given the trends that the Flames have been following since early December, a win over the Avalanche wouldn’t be out of character.

Marty Returns

Rookie forward Martin Pospisil will return to the lineup after serving a three-game suspension for the hit shown below.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced forward Martin Pospisil has been suspended 3 games without pay for boarding Vince Dunn, Monday night.



Pospisil’s hardline speed and aggravating nature were sorely missed over the Flames’ three-game road trip through the Southwest United States.

Miro Power Play

Recent acquisition out of Vegas, defenceman Daniil Miromanov, will be getting a look on the first power play unit tonight.

Per Pat Steinberg, here is a quick look at the revised units:

PP1: Huberdeau, Kadri, Sharangovich, Kuzmenko, Miromanov

PP2: Backlund, Pospisil, Mangiapane/Coleman, Andersson, Weegar

Topi Rönni

A dark cloud hangs over the organization today as news dropped that Flames prospect Topi Rönni has been found guilty of rape in an incident occurring when the forward was 17.

Not everyone wants to read about things like this, so if you’re looking for more information on the situation, head over to the other piece. [Flames Prospect Topi Rönni Sentenced to One Year of Probation for Rape]

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Pelletier-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Hunt-Rooney-Coronato

Kylington-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Hanley-Pachal

Markstrom

Vladar

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Nichushkin-Mittelstadt-Drouin

Wood-Colton-Trenin

Duhaime-Cogliano-Kiviranta

Toews-Makar

Girard-Manson

Johnson-Walker

Annunen

Georgiev

