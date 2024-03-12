Lassi Alanen of Elite Prospects broke some tough news on Tuesday morning regarding Flames prospect Topi Rönni.

Topi Rönni (#Flames) has been sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence for rape by the Helsinki district court. Rönni was 17 years old at the time of the incident. The ruling is not final. Tappara is set to comment on the situation later via an announcement. https://t.co/BdB5smhyXU — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 12, 2024

Topi Rönni

Rönni was the first pick for Calgary at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft; going at 59th overall in the second round.

The Flames made two other picks in that draft. The recently signed Parker Bell at #155 of the fifth round and Cade Littler at #219 of the seventh round. Former general manager Brad Treliving had traded their first, third, fourth, sixth, and other picks previously acquired for players such as Tyler Toffoli, Tyler Pitlick, Calle Jarnkrok, Daniel Vladar, and Nikita Zadorov.

The 19 year old’s Liiga organization, Tappara, made a public release in late October regarding the player’s working status:

“Tappara SM league team player Topi Rönni is suspected of rape. The suspected crime took place more than two years ago. Rönni has told the club itself about the suspected crime.

“Today, I have received a summons application related to the matter. The last two or so years have been hard waiting for the matter to progress. I trust that the related course of events will be clarified in connection with the trial. I am away from the team’s activities for the time being and I am focusing on handling the matter,” Rönni says.

The Helsinki District Court has not yet determined the hearing date of the case and the case documents have been ordered to be kept secret. Rönni was a minor when the suspected act took place.

“We take the suspected crime seriously, but we are waiting for the court hearing and will evaluate the player’s position afterwards. This is also about labor law,” says Tamhockey Oy CEO Mika Aro.

Neither Tappara nor Rönni will comment further on the case at this stage.”

Tappara terminated Ronni’s contract following the sentencing.

Tappara announces they’ve terminated their contract with Rönni: https://t.co/Wu3zBw7Io6 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 12, 2024

