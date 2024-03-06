Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, is sharpshooter Vladdy Tarasenko a fit with the Panthers at the deadline? [NHL Trade Deadline: Tarasenko and Florida Panthers a Fit?]



Calgary Hockey Now

Joel Hanley joins the Flames after being claimed off waivers on Tuesday. [Calgary Flames Claim Defenceman Joel Hanley Off Waivers]





Flames winger Martin Pospisil threw two big hits on Monday night. The first was deemed legal. The second? The 24 year old will have a phone meeting with the Department of Player Safety. [GOTTA SEE IT: Martin Pospisil lays HUGE hit on Adam Larsson]



Other Flames Daily News



Sportsnet: Adam Vingan breaks down the top three destinations for Noah Hanifin. [Analyzing top three potential destinations for Flames’ Noah Hanifin]

DailyHive: Citing a Nick Kypreos report, Noah Hanifin already has an extension lined up with the Lightning – should they acquire him. [Flames’ Hanifin has extension in place with Lightning should trade go through: report]



Around the NHL



San Jose Hockey Now: Assessing the value of San Jose Sharks players at the trade deadline. [What’s the Trade Value of Each Sharks’ Deadline Candidate?]

Philly Hockey Now: Don’t expect Scott Laughton to get traded at this year’s trade deadline. [Flyers Not Expected to Trade Scott Laughton]

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs have some compelling options in terms of trades by March 8.[Exploring Trade Deadline Options For the Montreal Canadiens]

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights used some of the LTIR cap relief burning a hole in their pocket to acquire massive forward Anthony Mantha. Dan Kingerski has more. [Golden Knights TRADE: Get Mantha, Scoring Winger from Capitals]

Freshly promoted Devils head coach Travis Green made Simon Nemec a healthy scratch on Tuesday. A move that upset the majority of fans in New Jersey. Green then explained why. [Devils Travis Green Explains Surprise Scratch For Simon Nemec]

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers will reportedly only be trading one of Nick Seeler or Scott Walker; not both. [Report: Flyers to Trade Nick Seeler or Sean Walker, Not Both]

More from CHN:

Flames Ownership Reportedly Nixed a Jacob Markstrom Trade to the Devils

