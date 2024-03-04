Calgary Flames winger Martin Pospisil started Monday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken with a bang.

Martin Pospisil destroys Adam Larsson to kick things off tonight! #Flames | #SeaKraken

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/P2PfZBF0EF — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 5, 2024

The 24-year-old Slovakian forward led the Flames in hits heading into the night with 162 in 44 games. The next highest Flame in that category is MacKenzie Weegar, with 133 in 60 games. Blake Coleman ranks third with 94 in 60 games.

Excluding Adam Klapka’s 13 hits in 6:08 minutes of time on ice, Pospisil leads the team in hits per 60 minutes with 18.33. Walker Duehr ranks second at 14.13.

The 105th overall pick in 2018 has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 44 games.