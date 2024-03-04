Frank Seravalli made waves on Monday morning on the DFO Rundown podcast, pointing out the most recent info he’s heard regarding trade talks involving Jacob Markstrom heading to the Devils.

“I don’t think Jacob Markstrom’s issue with the Flames front office is at all with Craig Conroy. I saw it written that way and I thought that was disappointing because I thought that person, their reporting doesn’t have, not to, you know, knock on anyone, but they don’t have the full depth of the story,” Said Seravalli. “My understanding, and this is a belief I’ve had for three weeks or a month now, is that the Flames and Devils had agreed to a trade on Markstrom. They had gone to Markstrom and said ‘we’re thinking about trading you to New Jersey. What are your thoughts?’ He gave them the green light.”

Ownership Intervention

Seravalli went on to point out that ownership stepped in on the Flames side, and that was the reason the trade wasn’t completed.

“I don’t know if he actually had a piece of paper in front of him or not. But the two sides had agreed in principle to a trade and then above Craig Conroy, so if you’re reading in between the lines and picking up what I’m putting down here,

“Don Maloney, on behalf of ownership, is believed to have nixed this trade.”

The question then becomes: Who is really in charge within the Calgary Flames organization?

What other trades have fallen through between Craig Conroy, Brad Treliving, Jay Feaster, and even Darryl Sutter’s time as a general manager?

To add a further twist, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff was let go on Monday after the team went 6-7-1 since Feb. 1.

With four days to go before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, there is still a bit of track for Craig Conroy and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald to make a deal this season. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has since reported that Fitzgerald has backed off the notion of a Markstrom trade needing salary retention.

Conroy (and those who pull the strings within the organization) are currently less interested in trading the 6-foot-6 netminder due to their five-game winning streak. Despite sitting seven points behind Nashville, who now occupies the final Western Conference Wildcard position, the Flames will drive on with their eyes on a Wildcard finish.

Markstrom has a 15-7-0 record, a .926 save percentage, and a 2.29 goals against average since returning to the lineup on Dec. 18. The 15-year NHL veteran was out of the lineup for 15 days after fracturing his finger during morning practice on Dec. 3.

