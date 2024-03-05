Calgary Flames Claim Defenceman Joel Hanley Off Waivers

The Calgary Flames made a move today in claiming 32 year old defenceman Joel Hanley off of waivers from the Dallas Stars.

The left shot defenceman has played a primarily defensive role over almost nine seasons in the NHL. The Keswick, Ontario, native has three assists in 32 games in 2023-2024. Weighing in at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, Hanley has two goals and 25 assists in 125 NHL regular season games. Joel played 13 playoff games last season recording one assists and posted a +5 goal differential at even strength.

Hanley a Tough Loss

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer is disappointed to lose Hanley, but believes he belongs in the NHL. Per Lisa Assimakopolous on X:

“I think he’s an NHL player. You always hope that he can stay in the NHL. If that means it’s somewhere else, it’s somewhere else. That’s a chance we have to take.”

“Tough cap, roster casualty. I don’t think anyone’s been a better soldier around here in my time than Hanley,” said DeBoer. “He gives you everything he’s got every time he’s asked to, sits for extended periods and comes in and is ready to go and contribute. It’s a tough day not just for the group but for him, obviously.”

While the Stars will miss Hanley’s willingness to plug into the lineup and play adequate NHL minutes, the Calgary Flames will provide an opportunity for more ice time and possibly a greater role. The undrafted blue liner has one season left after 2023-2024 on his contract paying him an annual average value of $787,500.

Hanley immediately becomes Calgary’s most senior defenceman at 32 – One year older than Jordan Oesterle and two years older than MacKenzie Weegar.

Entering the league in 2015, Hanley played for the Canadiens and Coyotes before joined the Stars organization in 2018 by signing a one-year UFA deal worth $650,000. The veteran blue liner has experience helping out on the penalty kill serving most recently on the right side of Dallas’ second PK unit.

