The top ten most bizarre Calgary Flames moments in 2023-2024

On the surface, the Calgary Flames lived up to the expectations of their fanbase through the 2023-2024 regular season.

A motley veteran group lacking both the elite talent to be considered contenders as well as a youth presence, last season’s Flames were expected to, more or less, finish around the same place as they did the season prior.

Mission accomplished. In fact, the Calgary Flames posted the exact same points percentage by the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline as they did the year prior by the deadline on March 3, 2023.

Both groups had a .530 points percentage at their respective deadlines.

The difference in finishes between seasons ended up being Darryl Sutter’s 11-5-4 playoff drive and Huska’s post-sell-off roster going 7-13-0 to the finish line.

Despite a few macro similarities, 2023-2024 could not have been more different than the season prior. Ryan Huska’s rookie campaign had some truly bizarre moments that deserve circling back on.

In an exercise in playful humility, here are Calgary’s top ten strangest experiences during the last year of hockey.

#10. Chris Tanev blocks a shot with his face

The list starts out with a Tanev Era classic.

With eight minutes remaining in what may have been the Flames’ most electric win of the season, defensive stalwart Chris Tanev put it all on the line in a sequence that stifled Vegas’ best offensive opportunity of the final stanza of a late November defensive showdown against the Golden Knights.

With a precious amount of time and space gleaned with the puck in front of Calgary netminder Daniel Vladar, Vegas forward William Karlsson’s wrist shot was met with the only appendage available to the then 33-year-old defender.

His face.

Chris Tanev exited the game against the Vegas Golden Knights after getting hit in the face with the puck while diving to block William Karlsson's shot. pic.twitter.com/qYjwfzBuGb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

From macroanalysis to microanalysis, Tanev’s courage in the moment perfectly exemplified his time in Calgary. The Toronto, Ontario product never gave up on his team, and would sacrifice life and limb to see them take just one step closer to a Stanley Cup.

While the Flames didn’t see their hopes come to fruition by mid-April, Tanev at least helped secure a victory on Nov. 28 via a MacKenzie Weegar coast-to-coast winner in overtime.

MACKENZIE WEEGAR SNIPES ONE HOME WITH 4.8 SECONDS LEFT IN OVERTIME, FLAMES WIN!#Flames pic.twitter.com/drFsdXiPw7 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 28, 2023

Tanev didn’t return to the game after being helped off the ice by team trainers, but his sacrifice surely played a part in locking down two points as the Flames stormed their way back into the playoff picture.

#9. Hanley steps onto the first pairing

Amid a blue line exodus that saw Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov already off to new organizations, head coach Ryan Huska was thrown another curveball on March 28.

With a blueline consisting of Weegar, Rasmus Andersson and a load of newcomers, word that Oliver Kylington would be a game time decision for the Flames’ late season faceoff against the St. Louis Blues began to spread. By the time lineups were officially announced, Calgary’s back end had an unexpected participant on the first pairing.

That being Joel Hanley, who was picked up off of waivers on March 5 after serving as Dallas’ seventh (sometimes eighth) defenceman for the last four seasons.

The results? Surprisingly positive.

The Flames ended up losing the contest 5-3, but Hanley was sublime on the ice.

The Flames out-chanced the Blues almost two-to-one at 5v5 with the Keswick, Ontario product patrolling the blue line: 24-13. Shots were 13-4 with Hanley on the ice at even strength. Even strength high danger chances were 7-2.

The eye test had Hanley serving as a constant outlet for creative passing plays and a concise source of outlet passes. The 33-year-old journeyman also tossed in a fight against a career rival; the Australian Nathan Walker.

Joel Hanley and Nathan Walker drop the gloves! #Flames | #STLBlues

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/sG4SrdfP4c — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 29, 2024

Hanley and Walker dropped the gloves once before. Another scrap in St. Louis that would most would deem a spirited draw.

#8. Kadri drops the gloves with Cole Sillinger

Speaking of spirited bouts, it’s impossible to disclude Nazem Kadri’s, well, whatever this was.

you can check off Cole Sillinger fighting Nazem Kadri on your bingo card. 🥊 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/49Ad2n4unt — 1st Ohio Battery (@1stOhioBattery) October 20, 2023

The fight was unspectacular, sloppy, even painful to watch, but the incident underlined a more serious problem with the roster.

With Lindholm and Zadorov already shipped out and AJ Greer sidelined, Kadri served as the only roster player with a fight to his record for a stretch that extended well into February. The Flames quietly struggled with a toughness issue from the Heritage Classic where Evander Kane challenged any and all comers to no response all the way until the end of the season.

Speaking of Big Z leaving town.

#7. Nikita Zadorov requests a trade

In the wake of possibly his most dominant outing, a 5-4 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in which Zadorov and his defence partner Nick DeSimone finished as the only two Flames players to out-chance the opposition at 5v5, the hulking Russian defenceman’s agent Dan Milstein made it clear via Twitter that a trade had been requested.

Kevin Weekes was the first to report Milstein’s coup.

**Breaking News 🚨 📰**

Fresh off a goal and big hit tonight against the @MapleLeafs , I’m told that D Zadorov through his agent @GoldStarHockey Dan Milstein has requested a trade from the @NHLFlames . #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/TRZqwcgyd5 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 11, 2023

Zadorov eventually found a new home, although it is worth noting that the now 29-year-old ended up stuck on Vancouver’s third pairing for the majority of the remainder of the season.

#5. Jacob Markstrom is (almost) traded

Amid a season where four major assets were shipped out, the player that wasn’t traded ended up being the greatest source of drama. As the 2023-2024 season marched towards the NHL Trade Deadline, the media pushed rumours of a Jacob Markstrom trade into a tempest of speculation.

Frank Seravalli on the DFO Rundown Podcast in early March made things more than awkward for Flames management in pointing out that the belief was that Markstrom had agreed to waive the No Movement Clause in his contract in order to be traded to the Devils.

“My understanding, and this is a belief I’ve had for three weeks or a month now, is that the Flames and Devils had agreed to a trade on Markstrom. They had gone to Markstrom and said ‘we’re thinking about trading you to New Jersey. What are your thoughts?’”

Only to remain a Flame amid deafening silence that carried through the rest of the season and past locker cleanout day.

It was fairly obvious that Markstrom, who became a father in 2023, wasn’t loving the level of uncertainty around where he would be plying his trade.

Arguably Calgary’s MVP in 2023-2024, the 34-year-old goaltender weighed in on the drama on garbage bag day.

“Well, in my mind, it could have been obviously, you know, I’m here now so – all of the rambling, it could have been not happening,”

Jacob finally found his way to Jersey in a deal for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a late 2024 first round pick that was eventually used to select forward Matvei Gridin.

#4. Andrei Kuzmenko becomes a power play superstar

Whew, that was awkward. Let’s pivot to the positive before we get ugly again.

It’s easy to lose sight of small victories when an entire season of aggregate stats is in front of you. For example, Calgary’s 17.9% powerplay conversion rate in 2023-2024 looks like a source of dismay for fans, players, and coaching staff alike.

Well, you can relax a bit. The Flames ended the year with one of the hottest powerplay units in the NHL.

How hot? How does second best in the final month of the season sound?

Indeed, the Flames finished with a 36% conversion rate behind only the Golden Knights in nine April games.

You might be asking: “How hard can we grease these stats to look better?”

First of all, relax. Don’t be weird. Second, we can take their end of season push up to a 38.7% powerplay success rate if we go from March 29-April 18. The key to all of this success?

Andrei Kuzmenko.

The roster player return in the Elias Lindholm Blockbuster led the NHL in powerplay production over the aforementioned span with three goals and six assists for nine points in nine games.

While a small victory, league leading statistics in any category beyond goals, chances, and shots against are beacons of hope as the Flames head towards a season full of adversity.

#3. The Blackhawks curse continues

Remember how we talked about getting ugly again?

Let’s start with an uncomfortable stat. The Calgary Flames are 1-4-1 against the bottom-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks in the last two seasons. Consider that Calgary only missed the playoffs in 2022-2023 by two points and that surely isn’t a fun fact for Flames fans.

Going anything other than 0-2-1 in Sutter’s final year against the team that finished 32nd overall may have changed the course of the roster in ways that we’ll never truly be able to understand.

Things got worse. So much worse.

In what was surely a layup second intermission interview with Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie on January 7, 2024, President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney was thrown to the wolves.

Holding a three-point lead on the Nashville Predators for a wildcard playoff spot, the Flames were down 3-2 to the 31st-place Blackhawks. Instead of being in a position of encouraging hope, Maloney had to preemptively fend of the sour implications and preach a message of optimism.

“We’re continuing to look at our team,” said Maloney. “We thought, okay, we’ll get through the All-Star break, see where we sit, see where we stand. Continue to talk to our own players and agents and yet, realistically, be in the marketplace and try and figure out how we can better this club. And that’s a daily act on our part.”

It was the media equivalent of a suicide pass from the boys in red.

Chicago ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 regulation victory, and the majority of diehard Flames fans experienced what may be a watermark of frustration with their favourite team.

Not Don’s toughest night involving the Chicago Blackhawks, but it certainly was up there.



#FridayFights: Don Maloney cheap shots Larmer after a goal, Jack O’Callahan retaliates, cutting Maloney, and sparking a bench clearing brawl between the #Blackhawks and Rangers at Chicago Stadium. (December 28, 1983) pic.twitter.com/IW7EzqWrFH — Vintage Hawks (@VintageHawks) April 24, 2020

#2. Oliver Kylington returns triumphantly to the NHL

Coming in at number two, Kylington’s return falls less under the category of bizarre and more towards remarkable.

In terms of individual achievement on the roster, defenceman Oliver Kylington has so much to be proud of in returning to his vocation following over a year away from NHL hockey due to his struggles with mental health.

We could use this space to wax about how hard it is to overcome mental illness, but until you witness it for yourself or it happening to someone you love – it is a daunting task to embody what it is like as a day-to-day struggle.

Eric Francis did a wonderful job in talking to Oliver about what the 27-year-old has been battling. Give it a read, and please consider donating to CMHA. Your contribution can make a significant difference in the lives of others.



#1. The early November youth takeover

A 2-6-1 October wasn’t the start that Ryan Huska and Co. had envisioned as an ideal way to start a prove the team is worth keeping intact season.

November 1 marked a pivotal moment in the 2023-2024 campaign.

Suiting up against a Dallas Stars squad that, for all intents and purposes, should have laid a beating on the floundering Flames, Connor Zary dressed for his first NHL regular season game.

The results? A goal on his second shot of the game. Less than six minutes into the first period.

CONNOR ZARY!! FIRST NHL GOAL IN HIS FIRST NHL GAME!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/48ONd2XBMv — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2023

The Flames lost the outing on a sequence of freak goals, but an energy had been instilled with Zary’s arrival. The next game Martin Pospisil took it upon himself to make an impact in his own NHL debut.

The formation of the Zary-Kadri-Pospisil line ended up being the beginning of a truly absurd series of comeback wins. The Flames concluded November with a 4-0-0 record when finishing the second or first period with a tie or a lead.

Ryan Huska summarized the Flames’ 8-4-2 bounceback month that began with two rookie promotions.

“Well, they believe they’re always in games. That’s one thing,”

“We want to play with the lead more so,” said Huska. “We’d like to flip that script a little and hold on to leads, but I do think they have a belief in how we’re trying to play the game a little bit now. Cause, hey, every game is not gonna go the way you want for a full 60 minutes.”

Zary provided stability on the powerplay and recorded 34 points in 64 games. The Flames’ record was 34-25-4 when Martin Pospisil was in the lineup and 4-14-1 when he wasn’t.

Honourable mention

Nick Ritchie Goes Off at the Gatorade Center

It’s been a strange calendar year for former Flame Nick Ritchie.

Involved in the first brother-for-brother trade in NHL history, Ritchie became a polarizing figure among Flames fans due to being chosen as one of four shooters in a shootout against the Nashville Predators during a late-season game with heavy playoff implications.

Nick Ritchie in the shootout over Tyler Toffoli with the Flames’ season on the line? Yikes pic.twitter.com/OTeCKEVAYh — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 11, 2023

Nick missed his shot (as did Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri), and despite scoring at a 20-goal, five-assist pace, most fans will remember Ritchie for merely being chosen by Darryl Sutter to take a shot.

Flash forward to preseason 2023.

Failing to make the St. Louis Blues on a tryout agreement that saw the 28-year-old Orangeville, Ontario product rack up 17 penalty minutes in three preseason games, the younger Ritchie brother took his game to Finland, where the 10th overall pick in 2014 did his best to carve out a niche with his new team.

He may have been a little too firm with that chisel. The following incident would be his last appearance with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga.

Tilannehuone on tarkastanut torstain #HCTPS–#Kärpät-ottelusta tilanteen ajassa 38.40, jossa Kärppien Nick Ritchie lyö hanska kädessä nyrkillä pelitilanteen ulkopuolella TPS:n Markus Nurmea pään alueelle. Tilanteesta tuomittiin Ritchielle 5+PR. ➡️ Tilanne etenee #Liiga'n… pic.twitter.com/WHz3kdqf8q — Liiga (@smliiga) December 28, 2023

29 penalty minutes on the night put Ritchie at an even 70 in ten games with Karpat. The league handed the former Peterborough Pete an eight-game suspension.

Understandably, Karpat wasn’t interested in seeing Nick finish out his 252 PIM in 36 games trajectory. Off he went to the German DEL.

With only eight penalty minutes in eight games with the Iserlohn Roosters, it’s fair to assume that Nick relaxed a bit and just played hockey – but with just two points and a -4 even strength goal differential in eight games in the DEL, it may also be fair to assume that Nick would just prefer to forget about the 2023-2024 season.

More from CHN:

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld