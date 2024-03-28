Flames Daily: Meta Trends, Free Agent Targets

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

One example of that? The Nashville Predators are quietly proving re-tool-hating Flames fans wrong by pulling off an absurdly successful high-speed roster remodel. [The Predators Have Become The Team No One Wants To Face]

The Calgary Flames have a bizarre tendency to end their losing streaks on the sourest of notes. [Huska’s Calgary Flames Have an Always Darkest Before the Dawn Complex]

Six options for general manager Craig Conroy to target over this offseason that will make the Flames mor exciting to watch on the ice. [6 Spicy Free Agent Targets for the Calgary Flames This Offseason]

Calgary Herald: The Flames scouting staff are busier than ever given the abundance of draft picks being accumulated by the organization. [As Flames add draft picks, Tod Button and scouting staff staying busy]

nhl.com: Matty C is on a quest to establish himself as an NHL regular. [‘Prove I Belong Here’]

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are in hot pursuit of NCAA talent. They pivoted this week between two targets. [NHL Source: Bruins In On Quillan; Out On Graf]

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens have a bit of shifting ground to deal with in terms of the draft lottery. Right now, things are looking good. [Canadiens Tank Watch: Situation Improved Ahead Of Draft Lottery]



Pittsburgh Hockey Now: General Manager Kyle Dubas goes to the plate on some tough questions. Worth your time to dive into his response on the floundering penguins and figure out whether you agree with his approach. [Penguins’ Dubas Answers Guentzel, Why Pens Don’t Rebuild, Needed Changes]

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs brought in Nikolai Kovalenko last week. Now they’re trying to bring prospect Zhakar Bardakov over from Russia for next season. [SCOOP: Russian Prospect Interested In Joining Avalanche In 2025]

New Jersey Hockey Now: Islanders forward Anders Lee’s choices led to a dangerous knee-on-knee collision with Devils star Nico Hischier. A sequence that led to a fight between Timo Meier and Lee. The 33 year old Islander spoke to the media for the first time on the sequence. [Anders Lee Offers First Comment on Illegal Check to Nico Hischier vs. Devils]

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella is a wellspring of drama. His weekly input often outdoes the annual quota of the average NHL coach. This week is no exception. [Flyers’ Tortorella Apologizes for Felix Sandstrom Reaction: ‘It was wrong’]

