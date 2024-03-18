Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, Mark Recchi beleives that defenceman Andrew Peeke was a perfect acquisition for the Boston Bruins. [Recchi On Peeke: ‘He’s Going To Fit In Perfectly’]

Calgary Hockey Now

Offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov has already set some personal bests since joining the Flames. [Daniil Miromanov Already Breaking Personal Records With Calgary Flames]

Grading the Flames performance against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Who played well? Who could have played better? [Flames Grades: Dustin Wolf Shines as Flames Trounce Montreal Canadiens]

Other Flames Daily News

Calgary Herald: Blake Coleman is getting close to beating a strange NHL single season record. [‘They call it tradition now’: Flames’ Coleman has shot at NHL record]

Daily Hive: Lanny McDonald made an appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night to say hello to the fans. The Hall of Famer experienced a cardiac event in early February. [Flames fans give loud standing ovation for Lanny McDonald]

Calgary Herald: Miromanov will be playing against one of his childhood idols on Monday night. [‘It was always a dream’: Flames’ Daniil Miromanov excited to share ice with Ovechkin]

Around the NHL

Philly Hockey Now: For the uninitiated, the Philidelphia Flyers have been a powderkeg of drama this season. The most recent mess has been the status of deadline acquisition Ryan Johansen, who they tried to send down to the AHL. It turns out that Johansen can’t be sent down – because Johansen is now injured – despite not playing any hockey since being traded.

Jon Bailey got general manager Danny Briere on the phone to shed some light on what has been a messy reunion between the player and his former coach John Torterella. [Flyers’ Briere Reveals Truth About Ryan Johansen]

Bleacher Report: Very early predictions on where players will land in free agency. [Early Predictions for 2024 NHL Free Agency]

New Jersey Hockey Now: Freshly promoted Devils head coach has been in his role for 13 days, and has already called out his team for not taking their jobs seriously. [Interim Head Coach Travis Green Calls Out Devils’ ‘Immaturity’]

Montreal Hockey Now: Head coach Marty St. Louis is taking a personal leave from the Canadiens. [Montreal Canadiens Coach Martin St-Louis Taking Personal Leave]

Florida Hockey Now: Dimitri Kulikov gets a meeting with DoPS for his hit to the head of Connor Sheary. [Florida Panthers D Kulikov to Have Disciplinary Hearing Monday]

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks haven’t made the playoffs since Joe Pavelski was still with the organization. The current state of hockey affairs in the Bay Area bums out Joe to an extent. [Pavelski Might Attend Thornton’s Jersey Retirement, Talks Low SAP Center Crowds]