Flames Daily: Beating Vegas, Canucks Lindholm Drama

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, the Vancouver Canucks management group isn’t happy that word leaked about a potential Elias Lindholm flip. With the 29-year-old pending UFA still on the team after the trade deadline last week; things are now a bit awkward. [Canucks Unhappy Elias Lindholm Trade Talk Went Public]

Calgary Hockey Now

Elusive offensive defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz signed an Entry Level Contract yesterday. A full scouting report on the future Flame, including highlights. Spoiler: He’s very crafty. [Everything You Need to Know About Hunter Brzustewicz]



2022 second round pick Topi Rönni’s time in the Flames prospect pipeline is done after being sentenced to a year of probation in Finland for rape. [Flames Prospect Topi Rönni Sentenced to One Year of Probation for Rape]

Other Flames Daily News

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames took the season series 3-0-1 over reigning Stanley Cup Champ Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night after winning game four 4-1. [Flames down Golden Knights in Hanifin’s return to Calgary]

TSN: Jacob Markstrom’s health status is in the air after suffering a lower body injury on Tuesday. Ryan Huska believes he’ll be back before game 82 vs the Sharks on April 18. [Flames’ Huska: Markstrom will likely play again this season]



Around the NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Speaking of top-tier goaltenders available on the trade market, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald plans to “investigate” a move for All-Star Preds netminder Jusse Saros over the offseason. [Devils Plan to ‘Investigate’ Juuse Saros Trade in Summer]

Montreal Hockey Now: Goaltender Jake Allen was traded to the Devils at the deadline. Earlier in the season? The 33-year-old wasn’t interested in such a move. [Canadiens Trades: Allen Blocked Trade To Devils Earlier In Season]

Chicago Hockey Now: Nate Brown channels his inner Lady Galadriel and looks at things that were – things that are – and some things – that have not yet come to pass. At least in terms of the current Blackhawks rebuild. [Blackhawks Remind of What Once Was–And Could Be Again Soon]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Erik Karlsson has been in Steel City for less than a year and is already shooting down trade rumors. Ouch. [Penguins’ Erik Karlsson Shoots Down Trade Rumors]

San Jose Hockey Now: Speaking of the smooth skating Swede, Karlsson weighs in on the Tomas Hertl trade. [Karlsson Surprised by Hertl, Dismisses Sens’ Trade Speculation: ‘That’s Canada’]

Nashville Hockey Now: Jason Zucker is the perfect deadline addition for the Nashville Predators. Here’s why. [Jason Zucker The Perfect Low-Cost, Low-Risk Addition For Predators]



Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are – a lot this season. Kevin Allen explains why the potential contenders are winless since the March 8 trade deadline. [Red Wings Have Too Many Problems, Not Enough Answers]

More from CHN:

Report: Calgary Flames Pursuing Star Swedish Sniper Växjö Lakers on Twitter

