Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, The Devils-Rangers rivalry took another step forward on Monday night when Calgary kid Matt Rempe once again found himself a league lightning rod for controversy after throwing a brutal elbow to the head of Devils defenceman Jonas Seigenthaler. Devils enforcer Kurtis MacDermid called out the 6-foot-8 bruiser after the game for not dropping the gloves prior to the hit. [Devils Kurtis MacDermid to Rangers Matt Rempe After Dirty Hit: ‘Be a Man’]



Calgary Hockey Now

Flames fans found themselves witnessing yet another backbreaking loss on Sunday afternoon. Which would be surprising if there weren’t some definable trends in their results since early December. [Calgary Flames Perfectly Consistent in Their Volatility]

One of Sweden’s premier goal scorers is on Craig Conroy’s radar. [Report: Calgary Flames Pursuing Star Swedish Sniper]

Other Flames Daily News

NHL.com: Chris Wahl catches you up on the recent performance of prospects in the Flames system. [Future Watch Update – 11.03.24]

TSN: With 18 games left on the Flames schedule, did the gas light turn on over the weekend? [Have the Flames run out of steam this season?]



Around the NHL

Philly Hockey Now: Matt Rempe can try, but the Flyers are undeniably the most drama-laden team in 2023-2024.

While head coach John Tortorella serves his two-game suspension for refusing to leave the bench after being booted by Wes McCauley, general manager Daniel Briere will try to unpack a complicated situation around recent center acquisition Ryan Johansen. Will he be bought out? Will he play for a former coach that he has a rough history with? Seasons like the Flyers are having are why we follow pro sports. [Ryan Johansen Injured, Wants to Reconcile with Flyers, John Tortorella]

Nashville Hockey Now: If the Flyers do buy out Johansen, the Nashville Predators will be popping some champagne. Seriously, Philly’s drama is so hot and heavy that it’s affecting Western Conference cap space. [Here’s How a Potential Ryan Johansen Buyout Impacts the Predators]



Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens have the salary cap room and draft picks to make some big moves this offseason. An enviable situation for most NHL organizations. [Canadiens Salary Cap Outlook Gives Team Many Exciting Options]

The Bruins opted to keep both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. With Swayman likely too pricey to stick around this offseason, did general manager Don Sweeney turn down the opportunity to pick up a few assets for the 25 year old? [Did Don Sweeney Reject Trade Offers for Jeremy Swayman?]

The Blackhawks have been wash with picks in the last few seasons. Which prospects are most likely to step into the NHL down the stretch? [After Slaggert, 3 Prospects Likely Up Next for the Blackhawks]

The Miami Hurricanes have the best jerseys in hockey. Unreal. [Sharp-Dressed Miami Hurricanes Win Big at Nationals]

More from CHN:

