Welcome to a very special edition of Flames Daily Roundup. That, of course, is the early trade deadline catch-up edition. Let’s take a look at what has gone down with the Calgary Flames before taking a swing around the NHL, examining every trade that was made yesterday.



Calgary Hockey Now

Craig Conroy managed took a swing at another potential win-win-win deal on Wednesday when he sent defenceman Noah Hanifin to Vegas in exchange for Daniil Miromanov, a flexibly conditional 2025 first round pick, and a conditional 2025 third round pick that converts to a 2025 second if the Golden Knights win round one of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. A full report on Miromanov’s on-ice product. [Miromanov Acquisition Follows Theme of Swinging On Underappreciated NHL Players]

Flames agitator Martin Pospisil will sit three games for boarding. Full footage of the hit that found the Slovakian in hot water. [Martin Pospisil Suspended Three Games for Boarding]

Other Flames Daily News



Sportsnet: The Flames defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on Thursday night in their first game of the post-Hanifin Era. [Flames continue unlikely surge despite subtractions]

Daily Faceoff: Diminutive Norweigan AHL winger Emilio Pettersen was dealt last night to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Riley Damiani. [Dallas Stars acquire Emilio Pettersen from Calgary Flames for Riley Damiani]



Around the NHL



Vegas Hockey Now: 6-foot-5 forward Anthony Mantha is on his way to the Vegas Golden Knights after almost four seasons with the Capitals. [Golden Knights TRADE: Get Mantha, Scoring Winger from Capitals]

Florida Hockey Now: Vladimir Tarasenko is off to join the Florida Panthers. [Florida Panthers Steal Vladimir Tarasenko from Senators]

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers took a conditional first round pick and Ryan Johansen in exchange for Sean Walker and a sixth. [Flyers Trade Sean Walker to Colorado Avalanche for Ryan Johansen]

Colorado Hockey Now: Forward Casey Mittelstadt joins the Avs. Defenceman Bowen Byram is a Sabre. [TRADE: Avalanche Go Big, Acquire Casey Mittelstadt For Bowen Byram]

NHL.com: Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick traded to the Oilers. Anaheim receives two picks and Tampa receives one. [Oilers acquire Henrique, Carrick from Ducks in 3-team trade]

NHL.com: Swedish center Alex Wennberg is a Ranger. [Wennberg traded to Rangers by Kraken for 2 draft picks]

Calgary Hockey Now: Noah Hanifin was traded to the Golden Knights for Miromanov and picks. [Flames Defenceman Noah Hanifin Traded to Golden Knights]

NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Joel Edmundson. [Edmundson traded to Maple Leafs by Capitals]

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs acquired Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Jan Mysak. [Canadiens Add Interesting Project Via Trade With The Ducks]

The Athletic: The Oilers brought in former Flame Troy Stretcher. [NHL trade grades: Troy Stecher gives Oilers a determined defenseman at a low cost]

Colorado Hockey Now: Brandon Duhaime will be joining the Avalanche with a third round pick heading to the Wild. [TRADE: Avalanche Acquire More Depth In Brandon Duhaime] They also traded for Yakov Trenin from the Nashville Predators. [TRADE: MacFarland Isn’t Done; Avalanche Acquire Trenin]

Nashville hockey Now: Barry Trotz brought a familiar face to Nashville when he acquired Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks. [Predators’ Latest Acquisition Has A History With Barry Trotz]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Carolina managed to pry Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith out of Pittsburgh for, well, a lot of magic beans. [Jake Shake(up): Penguins Trade Guentzel to Carolina]



More from CHN:

Chris Tanev Trade Perfectly On-Brand for General Manager Craig Conroy



For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld