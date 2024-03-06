Connect with us

Flames Defenceman Noah Hanifin Traded to Golden Knights

11 hours ago

Noah Hanifin Flames Daily Golden Knights Vegas

This is an actively developing story. Stay tuned for further information

Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin was traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday afternoon. There is currently no word on the return. Stay tuned for updates.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out that Hanifin was being eyed by Vegas on Tuesday night.

“You know, one of the things I do think is, I do think Vegas looked at Noah Hanifin, so I don’t know what exactly their other move exactly could be here,” said Friedman. “Because they only had to take 50% of Mantha’s money; they still have room in their LTIR pool.” 

Friedman continued.

“I do think they were interested in two wingers at the beginning. Not necessarily just one. But the fact that I think they, at the very least, kicked the tires on Hanifin, they are in a position where they have been looking at doing something else. While I don’t know, I would say they’re the favorite for Guentzel, I wouldn’t want to rule them out on anything.” 

Final update: Friedman confirms the full return. Miromanov, a first round pick, and a conditional third round pick.

8:12 update: A first round pick is included, according to Elliotte Friedman.

7:09 update: Sportsnet columnist Eric Francis points out that third party retention is holding up the deal.

5:57 update: Offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov will be part of the deal.

5:55 update: Per Friedman, a third party team may be getting involved to take on part of Hanifin’s salary.

 

5:15 update: Dreger also believes the deal will involve salary retention on the Flames end.

5:11 update: Friedman pushed back a bit on the inclusion of an extension.

4:57 update: Darren Dreger of TSN believes the deal will include a contract extension.

4:44 update: Ryan Leslie reported that a deal was nearing completion.

 

Noah Hanifin

With 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points, the dynamic two-way blueliner is on pace to finish a point under a career-best 48 points in 2021-2022. That season, of course, featured over 300 points in production between Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm.

 

Flames Ownership Reportedly Nixed a Jacob Markstrom Trade to the Devils 

Jacob Markstrom Flames Daily

 (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 

