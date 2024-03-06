Flames Defenceman Noah Hanifin Traded to Golden Knights

This is an actively developing story. Stay tuned for further information

Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin was traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday afternoon. There is currently no word on the return. Stay tuned for updates.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out that Hanifin was being eyed by Vegas on Tuesday night.

“You know, one of the things I do think is, I do think Vegas looked at Noah Hanifin, so I don’t know what exactly their other move exactly could be here,” said Friedman. “Because they only had to take 50% of Mantha’s money; they still have room in their LTIR pool.”

Friedman continued.

“I do think they were interested in two wingers at the beginning. Not necessarily just one. But the fact that I think they, at the very least, kicked the tires on Hanifin, they are in a position where they have been looking at doing something else. While I don’t know, I would say they’re the favorite for Guentzel, I wouldn’t want to rule them out on anything.”

Final update: Friedman confirms the full return. Miromanov, a first round pick, and a conditional third round pick.

Return on Hanifin is Miromanov, a 1st round pick and a 3rd that becomes a second if Vegas wins a round — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

8:12 update: A first round pick is included, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Hanifin return isn’t finalized as third-party involvement is still being finalized. But it includes D Daniil Miromanov and a first-round pick. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

7:09 update: Sportsnet columnist Eric Francis points out that third party retention is holding up the deal.

The hold up on the Noah Hanifin deal revolves around the involvement of a third party offering up salary retention, which has become the norm in deals these days. — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) March 7, 2024

5:57 update: Offensive defenceman Daniil Miromanov will be part of the deal.

Vegas Dman Daniil Miromanov will be part of the trade to Calgary. https://t.co/vavhQzzHO9 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

5:55 update: Per Friedman, a third party team may be getting involved to take on part of Hanifin’s salary.

#VegasBorn is getting a third team involved to acquire Noah Hanifin at 75% retained ($1.2375M cap hit), per @FriedgeHNIC on SN. #Flames — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 7, 2024

5:15 update: Dreger also believes the deal will involve salary retention on the Flames end.

Still not complete. Still being worked on. There will be some form of salary retention when complete. Getting there. https://t.co/Hni1fHe6iL — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

5:11 update: Friedman pushed back a bit on the inclusion of an extension.

There is no extension as an immediate part of this deal. We will see what comes, but nothing in the immediate announcement — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

4:57 update: Darren Dreger of TSN believes the deal will include a contract extension.

VGK and Calgary Flames completing a trade to send Hanifin to Vegas. Contract extension also in the works. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

4:44 update: Ryan Leslie reported that a deal was nearing completion.

I believe Noah Hanifin is headed to Vegas. — Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) March 6, 2024

Noah Hanifin

With 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points, the dynamic two-way blueliner is on pace to finish a point under a career-best 48 points in 2021-2022. That season, of course, featured over 300 points in production between Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm.

Flames Ownership Reportedly Nixed a Jacob Markstrom Trade to the Devils

