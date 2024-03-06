The NHL announced today that Flames winger Martin Pospisil has been suspended three games after throwing a dangerous hit from behind on Seattle Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn on Monday night.

The 24 year old Slovakian will serve the first suspension of his NHL career. The decision handed out by the NHL Department of Player Safety will keep the scrappy winger out of games against the Lightning, Panthers, and Hurricanes on the Flames current southeast United States road trip.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and based on his average annual salary, Pospisil will forfeit $12,109.38.

Pospisil threw another questionable hit only six seconds into the match.

Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol had strong words regarding the physical approach of the Zloven, Slovakia product.

“Garbage, but not really a whole lot different than the first hit six or seven seconds into the game,” Hakstol said. “You run around like that, you probably need to answer when somebody comes to you man-to-man, and that didn’t happen either, so from there, I’ll leave it to the league. I thought both hits were just about as bad as you get.”

Kraken forward Tye Kartye later caught up to Pospisil in order to address his early-game body check. The 22 year old attempted to get the 6-foot-2, 172-pound Flame to drop the mitts to no avail. The challenge resulted in a power play for Calgary and an eventual Andrei Kuzmenko goal.

The 24-year-old Slovakian forward led the Flames in hits heading into the night with 162 in 44 games. The next highest Flame in that category is MacKenzie Weegar, with 133 in 60 games. Blake Coleman ranks third with 94 in 60 games.

Excluding Adam Klapka’s 13 hits in 6:08 minutes of time on ice, Pospisil leads the team in hits per 60 minutes with 18.33. Walker Duehr ranks second at 14.13.

The 105th overall pick in 2018 has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 44 games.

