Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League.

For example, something very strange is going on in Buffalo.

While NHL Refs tend to be harder on rookies, Zach Benson is getting absolutely punched down upon. To the point where head coach Don Granato is content with taking fines in order to stand up for him.

Here is one example.

Benson and Kulikov both get penalties on this play… #LetsGoBuffalo #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/zjPHy0FAXd — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) February 28, 2024

Great read. Jason Moser has more. [Benson’s Phantom Penalties Are Not The Norm]



Calgary Hockey Now

According to Frank Seravalli, Flames ownership intervened in completing a Jacob Markstrom trade. [Flames Ownership Reportedly Nixed a Jacob Markstrom Trade to the Devils]





Flames winger Martin Pospisil threw a massive hit on defenceman Adam Larsson to start last night’s affair between Calgary and Seattle. [GOTTA SEE IT: Martin Pospisil lays HUGE hit on Adam Larsson]

CHN identified eight must-wins of the final 22 games. So far? Not good. [Eight Must-Win Games if the Calgary Flames Want to Steal a Wildcard Spot]

Other Flames Daily News

Calgary Herald: Unlike Saturday’s win over the Penguins, the comeback fell short last night against the Seattle Kraken. [Flames comeback bid comes up short in loss to Kraken]



Sportsnet: Martin Pospisil threw a second big hit last night.

Martin Pospisil hits Vince Dunn from behind and has been issued a 5 minute major. #Flames | #SeaKraken

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/WgQhNKXdGX — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) March 5, 2024



This one might cost him a game or two. [Flames’ Martin Pospisil about to learn that edginess comes at a cost]

TSN: Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol had strong words about Pospisil’s hits and his unwillingness to answer for them. [Hakstol sounds off on ‘garbage’ hit by Flames’ Pospisil]



Around the NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils axed head coach Lindy Ruff yesterday. Former Canucks skipper Travis Green will be taking over. [Devils Fire Lindy Ruff, Name Travis Green Interim Head Coach]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has been sitting on his hands for much of the season; and it’s driving their following nuts. [Kingerski: Penguins’ Inaction Was the Problem; What Exactly Was the Plan?]

New Jersey Hockey Now: It’s not time to give up on a Jacob Markstrom trade to New Jersey. [Report: Devils Trade for Jacob Markstrom Still Possible Amid Frustration With Flames]

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens would be wise not to ignore the blue line talent at this year’s NHL Entry Draft. [Opinion: Canadiens Can’t Ignore Top Defencemen At 2024 Draft]

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers are waiting for Toronto to waive goaltender Martin Jones. The Leafs will be running with three goalies until something can be sorted out. [Flyers Could Be Interested in Martin Jones Reunion]

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of awkward goaltending situations, The Bruins have looked into trading All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark. LA is one of the teams interested. [Friedman: Bruins ‘Have At Least Investigated’ Trading Ullmark]

Colorado Hockey Now: Other NHL teams believe the Avalanche are lining up a major transaction. [NHL Teams Think Avalanche Trying To Go ‘Big’ At Trade Deadline]

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings have temper issues this season. Fun to watch, but sometimes it gets in the way of finding their way into the win column. [Red Wings Need to Manage Emotions Better in Physical Games]

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard is showing visible frustration in games. Missing shots, getting pestered; lots of plays are getting under the skin of the 18 year old. Hawks head coach Luke Richardson has advice for the burgeoning star. [Connor Bedard Should Heed Luke Richardson’s Words About Frustration]

Nashville Hockey Now: Predators star defenceman Roman Josi is playing out of his mind lately. Bad news for the Calgary Flames, but great news for Predators fans. [Josi Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week: ‘He’s Taken It To Another Level’]

More from CHN:

Chris Tanev Trade Perfectly On-Brand for General Manager Craig Conroy



For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld