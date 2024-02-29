Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, one member of the Calgary Flames made his wishes public that that the Flames would be buyers at the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline – only hours before top four defenceman Chris Tanev was traded to the Dallas Stars. [Flames Player Wants Calgary to be Buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline]

-Chris Tanev was traded to Dallas? Oh yeah, Chris Tanev was traded to Dallas. Here’s what the Flames brought back for the minute-munching hardline defenceman. [Calgary Flames Trade Defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars]

-Forgotten among the trade drama is the fact that the Flames can still make the playoffs. Here’s what they need to do to get to the promised land. [Eight Must-Win Games if the Calgary Flames Want to Steal a Wildcard Spot]

-A phone interview with Artem Grushnikov; the prospect heading to Calgary in the Tanev trade. [‘I Play Strong Hockey’]

-Four consecutive wins is great, but Kent Wilson doesn’t want that to deter the Flames from making the trades that he so desires. [Life’s a beach for Flames fans, but winning streak shouldn’t change anything]

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers still have a shot at getting a first round pick for defenceman Sean Walker. Here’s why. [Flyers Can Still Get First-Round Pick in Sean Walker Trade]

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils intend on signing former Flame Tyler Toffoli to an extension. [Report: Devils Current Intention is to Extend Tyler Toffoli]

Nashville Hockey Now: Currently on a deal paying him less than $800,000 this season and a UFA on July 1, Thomas “Tommy” Novak has proven he has the offensive ability to hold down a top six role after recording 43 points in 51 games in 2022-2023.

If Predators general manager Barry Trotz can’t extend him, it sounds like Nashville intends on moving him before the NHL Trade Deadline. [Barry Trotz Hints Tommy Novak Will Be Traded If New Deal Isn’t Signed]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins quest for the playoffs stands upon the edge of a knife. Stray but a little and all will fail. [Kingerski: Guess What, There is Hope for These Penguins]

Boston Hockey Now: Calgary boy Matt Rempe has been making a name for himself in his first week and a half of NHL hockey. Hit this link for a crash course. Former enforcer and All-Star MVP is worried about his health after such a reckless approach. [Former NHL Enforcer John Scott Is Worried For Matt Rempe]

Detroit Hockey Now: Vegas oddsmakers refuse to acknowledge that the Red Wings are better than they are. Much to the benefit of Detroit fans. [When it Comes to NHL Betting, Red Wings Are Big Dogs]