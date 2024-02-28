The faith is strong in the Flames dressing room.

Five points out of a Western Conference Wildcard spot, and with 23 games remaining on the schedule, members of the Calgary Flames are prepared to stick it out until the proverbial fat lady sings on the 2023-2024 regular season.

Going All-In

Nazem Kadri, of particular note, wants to go so far as to see general manager Craig Conroy be a buyer at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. When asked whether the team should add players via a trade heading towards the trade deadline, the 33-year-old Stanley Cup Champion had this to say on the subject.



“Of course. Of course. I’m never really on board to be a seller. [I] wanna win. I think we, you know, got a pretty resilient character group inside the dressing room that is capable of some pretty good things,” said Kadri. “You know, of course, I enjoy my teammates’ company as well, so I’m hoping that everyone stays, really.”

When asked if he feels like this group has earned help, Kadri responded.

“Yeah, absolutely. From especially how we have been playing of late, and you know, this is crunch time. This is where everyone steps their game up, and for us to kind of elevate and step our game up even more and (the fact that) we beat some extremely high-quality hockey teams is very encouraging. “

The Flames kick off a gauntlet of stretch-drive games through March and April, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The team will play a total of 23 games in 48 days to finish out the season.

With 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in 59 games this season, Nazem Kadri is on pace for his second-best campaign in terms of offensive production.

His current pace has him finishing with 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 points. A total only trailing 27 goals and 59 assists for 87 points during the 2021-2022 regular season with the Colorado Avalanche en route to a Stanley Cup.

More from CHN

Eight Must-Win Games if the Calgary Flames Want to Steal a Wildcard Spot