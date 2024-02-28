Calgary Flames Trade Defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars

The writing may have been on the wall regarding Chris Tanev a day prior to his trade to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday afternoon.

Players heading out of the tunnel to take to the ice for Tuesday’s game against the LA Kings came out in the following order:

1.) Mikael Backlund

2.) Chris Tanev

3.) Noah Hanifin

That may or may not have been a sign of things to come as defenceman Chris Tanev was dealt to the Dallas Stars earlier today in exchange for what is being reported as a second round draft pick in 2024, blue line prospect Artem Grushnikov, and a conditional third round draft pick in 2026.

Per Dave Pagnotta, the Flames will retain 50% of Tanev’s remaining contract. New Jersey dipped their bill into the trade, retaining 25% of Tanev’s salary in exchange for a 2026 fourth round pick.

The Prospect

Grushnikov, 20, is a left-shot defenceman selected 48th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound former Hamilton Bulldog is best known for his tight physical gap management in the D-zone. The Voskresensk, Russia product has a goal and four assists in 44 AHL games this season with the Texas Stars.

A hard-battling defensive defenceman, Grushnikov maintains a strong net front presence in the AHL despite his young age.

The Flames will receive the conditional 2026 third round pick if the Dallas Stars make the Stanley Cup Final.

Farewell to a reliable defender

Tanev, a 34-year-old right-shot defender, played the majority of four seasons with the Calgary Flames after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. The Toronto product recorded 10 goals and 57 assists for 67 points in 259 games as a Flame.

His role as a go-to shutdown defender will be difficult to replace on a Flames blue line progressively experiencing turnover. Despite being deployed in the majority of Calgary’s must-defend occasions, Tanev trailed only defence partner Noah Hanifin (+17) among Flames blueliners in plus-minus with a +16 rating at even strength.

Per Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill:

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team. He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”

The full trade per Frank Seravalli:

Full trade, per sources: To #TexasHockey: Chris Tanev (75% retained), Cole Brady

To #Flames: 2024 2nd Rd Pick, Artem Grushnikov, Conditional 2026 3rd Rd Pick

To #njdevils: 4th Rd Pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 29, 2024

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned for further details on the trade.

