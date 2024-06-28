Report: Multiple Teams Calling About Nazem Kadri

Per Darren Dreger of TSN, Calgary Flames veteran center Nazem Kadri is attracting interest from several NHL teams looking to bolster their offensive prowess down the middle.

Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2024

So, the game begins.

As pointed out by Dreger, Kadri, who will be 34 by the start of next season, has full control over whether he gets traded due to the inclusion of a no-movement clause in his contract. He’s also settled into the city of Calgary, having played a full 82 games in each of the last two seasons.

Still, there is room for fair speculation as to whether the London, Ontario, native would waive his NMC to join a contender. The Stanley Cup-winning forward made his stance public on which direction he wants the team to go in during a media availability on Feb. 28.

“Of course. Of course. I’m never really on board to be a seller. [I] wanna win. I think we, you know, got a pretty resilient character group inside the dressing room that is capable of some pretty good things,” said Kadri. “You know, of course, I enjoy my teammates’ company as well, so I’m hoping that everyone stays, really.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound center put up a strong rebound season in 2023-2024, recording 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points in 82 games. Upon being lined up with rookies Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil in early November, his strong transition game elevated the Flames out of a 3-7-1 start to a 27-19-4 record in the remaining games prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, 2024.

Following the departure of Calgary’s top defensive pairing, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, the Flames went 7-13-0 to finish the season. A new era had begun. Whether Nazem Kadri wants to be part of the next chapter is unclear, given his previous statements about wanting to contend.

Kadri has five seasons left on a seven-year $49,000,000 contract that carries a $7,000,000 annual cap hit.

More from CHN:



[Five high speed players for the Calgary Flames to target this offseason]

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow and @Trevor_Neufeld