The Calgary Flames will look to make it three in a row on Monday night when they take to the ice against a Washington Capitals team on their own two game winning streak. Here is your game day preview.

Calgary Flames (33-29-5, 71 pts) vs Washington Capitals (32-25-9, 73 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Washington (6-4-0)

Time: 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, MSE, ESPN+

Phillips Snuffed

It may be a missed opportunity from Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery tonight in keeping the snakebitten Matthew Phillips out of the lineup. The diminutive right winger hasn’t played since putting up zero points against Montreal on Feb 22. Going pointless in his first three games since being re-claimed off waivers by Washington surely hasn’t helped. It’s also possible that Phillips is dealing with an injury.

If he is healthy? What a grade-A blunder.

His first game back in his hometown; in front of the city that fought for him to get a real look in the NHL. His only significant offensive night this season has been against Calgary, when he put up a goal and an assist en route to a 3-2 shootout win on Oct 16.

The Wolf

Dustin Wolf gets the start tonight after recording back to back wins last week. The 22-year-old saved 28-of-29 against Vegas for a .966 save percentage on Thursday and followed that up by saving 26-of-38 (.947) on Saturday against Montreal. Head coach Ryan Huska spoke on Dustin getting another start.

“He’s played well, so he deserves an opportunity to stay in there.”

Flames Faceoff Trouble

The Flames went 17/45, or 37%, in the faceoff dot against the Habs on Saturday. Maybe a minor hiccup, maybe an emerging trend.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Hunt-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Greer-Rooney-Coronato

Kylington-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Hanley-Pachal

Wolf

Vladar



Washington Capitals Projected Lineup

Ovechkin-McMichael-Oshie

Miroshnichenko-Strome-Wilson

Pacioretty-Lapierre-Milano

Malenstyn-Dowd-Protas

Fehervary-Carlson

Sandin-Jensen

Alexeyev-TvR

Lindgren

Kuemper

