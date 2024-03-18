Calgary Flames
Wolf Gets Another: Flames-Capitals Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch
The Calgary Flames will look to make it three in a row on Monday night when they take to the ice against a Washington Capitals team on their own two game winning streak. Here is your game day preview.
Calgary Flames (33-29-5, 71 pts) vs Washington Capitals (32-25-9, 73 pts)
Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Washington (6-4-0)
Time: 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, MSE, ESPN+
Phillips Snuffed
It may be a missed opportunity from Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery tonight in keeping the snakebitten Matthew Phillips out of the lineup. The diminutive right winger hasn’t played since putting up zero points against Montreal on Feb 22. Going pointless in his first three games since being re-claimed off waivers by Washington surely hasn’t helped. It’s also possible that Phillips is dealing with an injury.
If he is healthy? What a grade-A blunder.
His first game back in his hometown; in front of the city that fought for him to get a real look in the NHL. His only significant offensive night this season has been against Calgary, when he put up a goal and an assist en route to a 3-2 shootout win on Oct 16.
The Wolf
Dustin Wolf gets the start tonight after recording back to back wins last week. The 22-year-old saved 28-of-29 against Vegas for a .966 save percentage on Thursday and followed that up by saving 26-of-38 (.947) on Saturday against Montreal. Head coach Ryan Huska spoke on Dustin getting another start.
“He’s played well, so he deserves an opportunity to stay in there.”
Flames Faceoff Trouble
The Flames went 17/45, or 37%, in the faceoff dot against the Habs on Saturday. Maybe a minor hiccup, maybe an emerging trend.
Calgary Flames Projected Lineup
Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Hunt-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko
Greer-Rooney-Coronato
Kylington-Andersson
Weegar-Miromanov
Hanley-Pachal
Wolf
Vladar
Washington Capitals Projected Lineup
Ovechkin-McMichael-Oshie
Miroshnichenko-Strome-Wilson
Pacioretty-Lapierre-Milano
Malenstyn-Dowd-Protas
Fehervary-Carlson
Sandin-Jensen
Alexeyev-TvR
Lindgren
Kuemper
