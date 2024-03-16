Flames-Canadiens Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch

The Calgary Flames are back in action tonight for the 5:00 p.m. block of Hockey Night in Canada. Their opponent? A Montreal Canadiens team with only two wins in their last seven. Here is your game day preview!

Calgary Flames (32-29-5, 69 pts) vs Montreal Canadiens (25-30-11, 61 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) Montreal (3-4-3)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, TVA Sports, City, ESPN+

The Hot Hand

With five goals and eight points in his last five games, Yegor Sharangovich enters tonight on a hot streak. The Belarusian sharpshooter, along with linemates Matthew Coronato and Dryden Hunt powered the offence on Thursday night, contributing two goals en route to a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Speaking of Snipers

It’s been over a month since Habs star Cole Caufield has potted an NHL goal. Given that he’s playing against the Calgary Flames, expect that trend to end tonight.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now provides analysis of Caufield’s cold streak and breaks down why Canadiens fans don’t need to be worried. [Reasons Why Canadiens Fans Shouldn’t Worry About Caufield]

Speaking of Snakebitten

The Flames powerplay has been trending downwards of late with only one goal in their last 15 attempts. Given that they’re playing against the Canadiens, expect that trend to end tonight.

Tough Matchup

Despite the Montreal Canadiens having the status of a rebuilding team for the last few seasons, the Flames have struggled to find their way into the win column against the red blanc et rouge. The team is 1-2-2 against the Canadiens in the past three years. Their only win coming on November 14 of this season. A 2-1 victory off the stick of a Connor Zary game winning goal.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Huberdeau-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Hunt-Sharangovich-Coronato

Pelletier-Rooney-Duehr

Kylington-Andersson

Weegar-Miromanov

Okhotiuk-Pachal

Wolf

Vladar

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lineup

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Roy-Newhook-Armia

Anderson-Evans-Gallagher

Harvey-Pinard-White-Pearson

Matheson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Savard

Harris-Struble

Primeau

Montembeault

