For example, John Torterella was suspended for two games after an ugly incident with referee Wes McCauley. [Watch: Flyers’ John Tortorella Ejected After Screaming at Referees]

Calgary Hockey Now

The Flames were in Carolina yesterday afternoon to play the Hurricanes. It did not go well. [Post-Game: Calgary Flames Demolished in Carolina]

Grades out for each team in the Pacific Division’s trade deadline moves. [Grading Pacific Division Teams at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline]



Other Flames Daily News



Calgary Herald: Danny Austin believes that the Flames need a strong rebound after a nightmare weekend set of matinees. [Flames need immediate bounceback after very bad weekend]



Calgary Herald: 6-foot-8 Czech winger Adam Klapka got a cup of coffee with the big team earlier in the season. He’s now putting in the work to make the Flames roster for good. [After first eye-opening call-up, Adam Klapka working tirelessly to earn another shot with Flames]



Around the NHL



Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs are trying to sign Swedish winger Marcus Sylvegård. Evan Rewel talks to a Sweden-based scout about what the feisty forward brings to the ice. [Avalanche Linked To Swedish League Star; Scout Chimes In]

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens made waves at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft when they selected Swiss defenceman David Reinbacher at number 5. The 19 year old can join the Habs when his NL season officially ends. When exactly is that? [Habs Prospects: Reinbacher Watch, Engstrom’s ELC, Konyushkov]

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins had a miserable trade deadline to go with their miserable stretch drive. Something is rotten in the state of Pennsylvania. [Deadline Fallout: Penguins Internal Anger; Trades Not Made]

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils have been non-stop goaltending drama in 2023-2024. What’s the plan moving forward for their plucky platoon? [What’s the Plan for the Devils’ Goaltending Moving Forward?]



Boston Hockey Now: Former Flame Derek Forbort has had a tough season in Boston. It looks like they’re shutting him down for the stretch drive. [Bruins GM Sweeney: Forbort’s Season ‘More Than Likely’ Over]

More from CHN:

