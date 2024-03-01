Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

Rookie general manager Craig Conroy has a penchant for win-win-win trades. The Classic Micheal Scott. [Chris Tanev Trade Perfectly On-Brand for General Manager Craig Conroy]

One member of the Calgary Flames wants Conroy to be a buy at the trade deadline. [Flames Player Wants Calgary to be Buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline]



Daily Faceoff: Is Noah Hanifin holding the Calgary Flames hostage? His signing power is certainly presenting a hurdle for potential suitors. [Trade Targets: Noah Hanifin is holding the Calgary Flames hostage in trade talks]



Daily Hive: General manager Craig Conroy admits that back in his playing days, he didn’t have high expectations when Mikka Kiprusoff was acquired by the Calgary Flames. [Conroy admits he had low expectations when Flames acquired Kiprusoff]

Calgary Herald: There are a few Flames rookies beyond excited to play against Sidney Crosby on Saturday. [‘He was my idol’: Flames rookies excited for first showdown with Sid]



Colorado Hockey Now: Targets for the Colorado Avalanche heading towards the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline [NHL Trade Deadline 2024: Avalanche Trade Board 2.0]





Philly Hockey Now: [$] Rookie Tyson Foerster has generated Selke consideration this season. His teammates think he’s only scratching the surface. [Flyers Agree: Tyson Foerster Has Huge Potential]





Boston Hockey Now: Bruins general manager Don Sweeney outlines a difference in contract negotiations between forward Jake DeBrusk and the organization. Jimmy Murphy has more. [Sweeney On DeBrusk Contract Talks: ‘There’s A Gap’]



Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What are the Penguins options heading towards the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline? [WPXI Final Word: What Can Penguins Do Before Deadline?]

