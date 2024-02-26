Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, Devils coach Lindy Ruff is once again falling on his sword in an attempt to get his team going. Will it work out once again? [Lindy Ruff Takes Responsibility for Devils Poor Play This Season]



Calgary Hockey Now

-Former Flame Adam Ruzicka made some poor decisions leading to the termination of his NHL contract. [Coyotes Moving On from Former Flame Adam Ruzicka After Video of Illegal Drug Use Breaks]

-We have an idea of who is bidding on defenceman Chris Tanev. What could the Flames be asking for in return? [Potential Trade Targets on Five Confirmed Bidders for Chris Tanev]



Other Flames Daily News

-Jonathan Huberdeau has managed to turn around his game after a year and a half of less-than-ideal production. [‘I always want to be better’: Jonathan Huberdeau ‘going in the right direction’ for Flames]

-Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy is drawing attention in the Calgary market. The Bruins insider shedded some light on a potential deal involving Noah Hanifin. [Boston Insider Drops Bombshell Suggestion Ahead of Calgary Flames/Bruins Matchup]

Around the NHL

-Flyers blue chip prospect Matvei Michkov almost reached a U-20 KHL scoring record. [Flyers’ Matvei Michkov Falls Just Short of KHL Scoring Record]



-The Colorado Avalanche’s issues with depth centers haven’t stopped being an issue since the departure of Nazem Kadri. [Avalanche Waive Depth Center; What Could It Mean?]

-Vegas is interested in bringing in Jake Guentzel. [Report: Golden Knight Call Penguins for Jake Guentzel. [Report: Golden Knight Call Penguins for Jake Guentzel]

– Yaroslav Askarov’s strong play of late is forcing a dramatic situation among Nashville’s goaltending platoon. [Yaroslav Askarov Making Trade Deadline Interesting For Predators]

