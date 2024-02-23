The Arizona Coyotes announced today that Adam Ruzicka has been put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. The former Flame is finishing out the second year of a two year, $1.525 million contract carrying an annual average value of $762,500.

The Club released a brief statement to the media.

“We have placed forward Adam Ružička on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time,”

The move comes in the wake of a self-shot video hitting the internet of Ruzicka taking what appears to be illegal drugs.

This video is from Adam Ruzicka’s story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber. pic.twitter.com/oSICPSltwz — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 23, 2024

Ruzicka will be the second player to have his contract terminated this season following Corry Perry’s violation of team workplace policy.

The 24 year old missed time earlier in the season with an apparent shoulder injury following a questionable hit from Jimmy Vesey of the New York Rangers in late October. The Slovak’s production diminished greatly upon returning to the lineup in early November. The Former member of the Sarnia Sting posted a mere goal and four assists in 32 games.

On January 25, him and defenceman Nick Desimone were placed on waivers and subsequently claimed. Ruzicka went to the Arizona Coyotes and DeSimone headed off to the New Jersey Devils.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound center put up zero points and six penalty minutes in three games with the Coyotes since joining the team.