Calgary Flames Lose Both DeSimone and Ruzicka to Waivers

Nick DeSimone and Adam Ruzicka left the Flames organization via waiver claim on Thursday in what will be a depth shuffle for NHL head coach Ryan Huska and AHL Wranglers head coach Trent Cull.

Ruzicka, a fourth round pick in 2017, struggled this season to produce offensively and will now join the Arizona Coyotes. With only three goals and six assists in 39 appearances in 2023-2024, the organization opted to place the 24-year-old on waivers with the goal of getting his game back on track in the NHL.

Recording four points in his first seven games, Ruzicka appeared to be ready for a breakout season. A questionable hit thrown by New York Rangers winger Jimmy Vesey on Oct. 24 served as a turning point for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound center. Hit the link for the full story.

Now a New Jersey Devil, Nick DeSimone had fewer issues on the offensive side of the puck and more issues on the defensive aspects of the game.



Courtesy of Jason Moser at Buffalo Hockey Now.

His final outing as a Flame (for now) was a rough night where the 29-year-old and defence partner Jordan Oesterle went -2 in under ten minutes of ice time. Both goals against were scored by Auston Matthews.

Auston Matthews makes this a one goal game 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/gKszEtI75j — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 19, 2024

Hat trick. Auston Matthews. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/PqazbDuS9r — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 19, 2024

Last season DeSimone scored eight goals and 46 points in 65 games for the Wranglers. The 6-foot-2 defender recorded a goal and four assists in 23 games with the Flames this season.

With fresh starts, each player will have an opportunity to find a fit with their new organization. DeSimone has a solid chance at rebounding if provided with a more defence-oriented partner, and Ruzicka may simply need more ice time and offensive opportunities to once again become a force on the perimeter.