

Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day.

The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, Within 48 hours, Former Flame Matthew Phillips went from being a spare part in Washington to a third liner with power play deployment in Pittsburgh.

Oh, and he got to practice with Jaromir Jagr. Dan Kingerski takes you through a whirlwind of change for the Calgary native. [Penguins Hoping Phillips Comes Up Big for Their Offense]

Calgary Hockey Now

-Elliotte Friedman confirmed last night that Noah Hanifin would be hitting the market following this season. [Noah Hanifin Confirmed to be Heading to the UFA Market]

-Dave Nonis has been in Boston since Feb 12 taking in Bruins games. With the sheer volume of Hanifin to Boston rumours this season; what would a trade look like between the two teams? [Calgary Flames Exec Dave Nonis Taking Long Look at Bruins – Analyzing a Potential Noah Hanifin Trade]

-With the departures of of Milan Lucic, Erik Gudbranson, and Brett Ritchie; have the Flames become pushovers on the ice? [Do the Calgary Flames Have a Toughness Problem?]



Other Flames Daily News



-The Flames suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to the Red Wings yesterday. [Flames lose to Red Wings 5-0]

-Several frustrated NHL veterans, including Jacob Markstrom, spoke to the media following the game. [‘What noise are you talking about?’ Flames refuse to blame latest losses on trade banter]

Around the NHL

-NHL legend Jaromir Jagr drops the filter and speaks about retirment, regrets, and urgency. [Jagr Gets Real; Retirement, Regrets, & ‘If You’re Satisfied, You’re Done’]



-Marc Bergevin set firm rules around former Habs interacting with current ones. Drama alert! [Former Canadiens GM Reportedly Mistreated Team Legends

-Milan Lucic’s court drama appears to be over, but hit NHL season is done according to the Bruins. [Lucic’s Season Over After Domestic Abuse Case Dismissed]

-Are the Oilers pursuing Flames defenceman Chris Tanev? Zach Liang of Oilers Nation collects evidence and testimony. [The Oilers are reportedly ‘making a push’ for Flames defenceman Chris Tanev]

-Rumored to be in talks with the Flames regarding Jacob Markstrom, James Nichols makes a case for the Devils being buyers before the March 8 trade deadline. [Nichols: Devils Must Buy Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline]



-The Boston Bruins are on a four game losing streak, does general manager Don Sweeney need to make a move? [Murphy: Have Bruins Been Playing With House Money?]



-Colorado star Gabe Landeskog is making steady process towards a return to NHL action. Video of him skating included. [VIDEO: Gabriel Landeskog Moving Better Than You’d Expect]

For more Flames news, visit Calgary Hockey Now and like our Facebook page.

Follow us on 𝕏:

@CgyHockeyNow, @Trevor_Neufeld