Elliotte Friedman confirmed during this week’s Saturday Headlines segment on Sportnet that Noah Hanifin will head to the unrestricted free agency market following this season.

“So every week I say I’m not going to talk about the Flames, Ron. It’s too much. I think it’s too much for the organization and the players to be perfectly honest, but it’s very difficult to avoid it because I think a lot of teams are waiting on Calgary, even though they’ve made two trades already, for the other two or three they could possibly make. Now the team isn’t commenting, the agent isn’t commenting, but it’s pretty clear from just everything we’ve learned today that Noah Hanifin is going to the market and I think there are Canadian teams interested in him, but I think long-term the US teams are more confident that they are going to the ones able to sign him. But it’s very clear to me without any confirmation from the team or agent that Noah Hanifin is going to market and the action has picked up around them.”

There you have it. Elliotte Friedman has enough inside info to confirm that Noah Hanifin will be moving on from the Flames by at least the end of the regular season.

Coincidentally, CHN put out a piece on a potential trade involving Hanifin. Senior VP of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Dave Nonis has spent the last week in Boston scouting the Bruins and all signs point towards a deal between the two organizations. The piece can be found in the link below.

Hanifin, a Calgary Flames of six seasons, is currently on pace for 13 goals and 31 assist for 44 points – just barely short of his 48-point season in 2021-2022. The Boston College Alumni is currently in the final year of a six-year $29,700,000 deal carrying a cap hit of $4,950,000 per season. The deal includes an eight team no-trade list.