Following the NHL on any given morning, afternoon, or evening can be an arduous process. Look at one site, check another; that can take a lot out of your day. The Flames Daily Roundup finds the Flames news you may have missed and sprinkles in some drama from around the League. For example, the Predators have a bit of an awkward situation involving three overperforming goalies.

Calgary Hockey Now

-Are the Calgary Flames tough enough to compete with the bruisers of the NHL?

–Fifteen teams were in attendance to scout the Calgary Flames visiting the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

-The Noah Hanifin contract drama is approaching a conclusion.

Other Flames Daily News

The Calgary Flames surge as they start to sell off pieces. Daily Faceoff has more.



-Jakob Pelletier left the game last night after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

Around the NHL

The Ryan Johansen experiment has failed. What can the Colorado Avalanche do about it?

– The issue that halted the Jacob Markstrom Flames-Devils trade.



-Morgan Reilly has a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today.

-Are the Washington Capitals ready to start selling?

-A divisional rival of the Flames will be missing a top player for “a while.”