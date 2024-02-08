Fifteen Teams in Attendance Scouting The Flames and Devils

In what was a packed house on Thursday night, pro scouts from the following teams were in attendance to take in Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames visiting the New Jersey Devils:

-Las Vegas Golden Knights

-Tampa Bay Lightning

-Seattle Kraken

-Vancouver Canucks

-Boston Bruins

-Buffalo Sabres

-Minnesota Wild

-Philidelphia Flyers

-San Jose Sharks

-Ottawa Senators

-Winnipeg Jets

-Nashville Predators

-Montreal Canadiens

-Dallas Stars

-Anaheim Ducks

This high attendance mark comes in the wake of insiders Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman pointing out that veteran defenceman Noah Hanifin is approaching a decision on his future. Also of note is Jacob Markstrom, who spoke to Eric Francis this week regarding the topic of waiving his no movement clause.

Chris Tanev has also been frequently discussed as a highly-coveted trade deadline acquisition.