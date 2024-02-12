Flames-Rangers Game Day Preview, Notes, How to Watch

The Calgary Flames will attempt to go four-for-four on their Eastern Conference road trip tonight with a stop at Madison Square Gardens to take on a New York Rangers team that, despite being on a four-game winning streak, has some work ethic issues to address. Here is your game day preview.

Calgary Flames (25-22-5, 49 pts) vs New York Rangers (33-16-3, 69 pts)

Last Ten: Calgary (6-4-0) New York (6-3-1)

Time: 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

TV: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West, MSG2, ESPN+

Something in Common

There may be a bit of commiseration between today’s teams in the fact that both squads barely gleaned wins against the 32nd-place Chicago Blackhawks. The Rangers managed to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Bedard-free Blackhawks last Friday with the help of an extra 2:37 of overtime play. Peter Laviolette’s group limped into the extra period after allowing two Chicago goals to tie up the score.

The Flames had only slightly more success against the Blackhawks on Jan 27 when the team leaned heavily on goaltender Jacob Markstrom to keep their opponents off the board. Despite allowing several breakaways and partial breaks, Markstrom slammed the door shut on Chicago for a 1-0 win. Former Flame Elias Lindholm scored the only Flames goal off a net-front rebound.

Eventful Reunion

Flames fans may remember a bit of drama in the last instance of these two teams playing each other.

Adam Ruzicka got banged up on this hit from Jimmy Vesey. pic.twitter.com/gcI5drIqXP — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) October 25, 2023

Former Flame Adam Ruzicka left the game with an apparent shoulder injury after receiving a questionable hit from Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.

The 6-foot-4 Slovak pivot saw his production plummet following the hit. After recording four points in his first seven games, Ruzicka proceeded to put up a mere five points in his next 32 with the Calgary Flames before being placed on waivers and subsequently claimed by the Arizona Coyotes.

Rejuvenated Flames Roster

The Flames have been playing their best hockey of the 2023-2024 season over the past six days. Since shipping out Elias Lindholm and bringing in Andrei Kuzmenko, Calgary is 3-0-0. Beleaguered star Jonathan Huberdeau appears to have had a return to form with five points in three games and Jacob Markstrom has been named first star of the week. The 6-foot-6 netminder won all three of his starts and posted a .939 save percentage across those appearances.

Calgary Flames Projected Lineup

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Pelletier-Rooney-Duehr

Hanifin-Tanev

Weegar-Andersson

Kylington-Pachal

Markstrom

Wolf

New York Rangers Projected Lineup

Kreider-Zibanejad-Wheeler

Panarin-Trocheck-Lafrenière

Cuylle-Brodzinski-Kakko

Vesey-Goodrow-Edström

Lindgren-Fox

Miller-Trouba

Gustafsson-Schneider

Shesterkin

Quick