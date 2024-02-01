Get your crowbar, Mr. Conroy. It appears the Calgary Flames are tearing down at least some of their core.

Things escalated quickly on Wednesday night between divisional rivals the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks as insiders around the league began to indicate that a deal for stalwart center Elias Lindholm was on the verge of being completed.

By 7 p.m. in Calgary, the deal and all of its details were announced. Lindholm had been traded for Andrei Kuzmenko and a package of futures. See the full trade below as well as links to analysis. While you’re here, catch up on news around the league as we head towards the March 8 trade deadline.

To the Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm (No salary retained)

To the Calgary Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko

Hunter Brzustewicz

Joni Jurmo

2024 first round pick

Conditional 2024 fourth round pick

