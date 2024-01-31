Per TSN insider Chris Johnston, veteran Center Elias Lindholm was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Heading back to Calgary is Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko in a multi-asset deal.

Full Lindholm Trade

To the Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm (No salary retained)

To the Calgary Flames

Andrei Kuzmenko

Hunter Brzustewicz

Joni Jurmo

2024 first round pick

Conditional 2024 fourth round pick

Andrei Kuzmenko

On the plus side for Flames fans, Andrei is a fun player to watch. Slick dekes, a quick release, and sharp offensive instincts.

While his season totals are falling far short of his 35-goal, 74-point season in 2022-2023, the right shot winger has a chance of rebounding next season. Eight goals and 21 points this year are primarily a product of moving down the lineup and away from Elias Petterson. A hard regression of his absurd 27.3 shooting percentage is also worth noting.

Kuzmenko carries a cap hit of $5,500,000 through to the end of the 2024-2025 season.His NHL player contract includes a 12-team no trade list. The deal was temporarily held up on Andrei needing to agree to a move to Calgary due to the organization being on that list.

Hunter Brzustewicz

With a combination of poise, patience, and timing, 19-year-old Hunter Brzustewicz has been causing nightmares in the OHL for forecheckers and defenders alike. Picked 75th overall in 2023, Hunter’s ability to move the puck into transition with a moment’s notice translates to pure havoc in terms of managing the neutral zone.

A full scouting report on Hunter Brzustewicz.

Joni Jurmo

Jurmo’s size jumps out at first glance. 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds.

What is more impressive is Joni’s ability to accelerate despite his big frame. The 2020 third round pick has managed to stay in Finland’s top league (Liiga) all season and has a goal and three assists in 35 games. Jurmo projects as a smooth-skating #3-5 defenceman on the depth chart.

2024 Conditional Fourth Round Pick

Per general manager Craig Conroy, the 2024 fourth round pick will convert to a 2024 third round pick if the Vancouver Canucks make the Western Conference Final. Credit to Pat Steinberg of the Fan 960 for that scoop.

Trade call is happening or about to go down. Lindholm is going to the Canucks. Multi assets involved in the trade including Kuzmenko back to the Flames. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 1, 2024