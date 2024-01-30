Connect with us

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dubé to Plead Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Allegations

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dillon Dube

Calgary Flame Dillon Dubé’s legal representation, Louis P. Strezos and Keleigh Davidson, provided a release to the media on Tuesday following the news breaking that the 25-year-old had been directed to surrender to London Police to be charged with sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident occurring in June 2018 during a Hockey Canada event. Per TSN.

We are counsel for Dillon Dubé. The London Police Service have charged Mr Dube with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr Due and that of his family.

There will be no further comment at this time. Statement from Dillon Dube's lawyers

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod released a similar statement earlier in the day.

Michael McLeod

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Discover more from Calgary Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading