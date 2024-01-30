Dillon Dubé to Plead Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Allegations

Calgary Flame Dillon Dubé’s legal representation, Louis P. Strezos and Keleigh Davidson, provided a release to the media on Tuesday following the news breaking that the 25-year-old had been directed to surrender to London Police to be charged with sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident occurring in June 2018 during a Hockey Canada event. Per TSN.

We are counsel for Dillon Dubé. The London Police Service have charged Mr Dube with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr Due and that of his family. There will be no further comment at this time.

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod released a similar statement earlier in the day.