Update: Dillon Dubé’s lawyers, in a statement to TSN, on charges in London, Ont.: “(Dubé) will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court.”

Per Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead of TSN, Calgary Flame Dillon Dubé has been directed to surrender to police in London, Ontario, in order to be charged with sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident occurring at a Hockey Canada event in June 2018.

Dube is one of five players ordered to surrender. New Jersey’s Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, Philidelphia’s Carter Hart, and former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton make up the other four.

Formenton left his team in Switzerland and reported to police on Jan. 28 to be officially charged.

All four of the players named today are in the final year of their current NHL player contracts.

Dubé took an indefinite leave of absence from his NHL club on Jan. 21 to attend to his mental health. The Calgary Flames made a release to the media upon Dillon’s departure.

“Dillon Dubé has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he attends to his mental health. Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period.”

The author of an 18 goal, 45 point season in 2022-2023, Dubé sat out a Jan. 20 Battle of Alberta as well as the morning skate earlier that day. Head coach Ryan Huska responded to Dillon’s absence after the skate concluded. “Dillon is not feeling well today, so he won’t be an option for us tonight.”

Dube spoke briefly to Eric Francis in September 2022 on the matter.

“I’ve cooperated in any way possible and will continue cooperating. I’ve done everything I can to cooperate,” Dube told reporters in the fall.

“With (the investigation) going on, I wish I could share more. But that’s all I can share to this point. I would love to be transparent. I know that’s all I can really say on it to be honest. For me, I wish I could tell.”

London PD will be providing an update with further details on Monday, Feb. 5.